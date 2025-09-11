First-time entrant Kellerberrin woolgrower Andrew Cox took out this year’s State Ewe Hogget Competition that had 13 pen entries at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days. With seven pen entries last year, the increased numbers brought speculation of when the competition peaked in pen entries with some pundits recalling 20 pens many years ago, but all agreed this year’s entries were the highest in some time, maybe as long as 20 years. Mr Cox, a fourth-generation woolgrower, said he put in his first entry on advice from his stud breeder and to promote the competition and was “ecstatic” to take the outright win with this year’s prize — a Honda XRL AG two-wheeled motorbike. “We have used Shayne Makin’s Kamballie rams for many years to breed over our flock — we mated 750 breeders last year,” Mr Cox said. “Both Shayne and I selected out the required 10 hoggets based on size, shape, and evenness of wool quality. “The win was a good confidence builder towards my selection process with an aim to continue improving the quality of the flock.” Mr Cox, who runs a 50-50 mixed sheep and cropping enterprise, said there were concerns about the Federal Government’s policy to end the live sheep export industry beginning in May 2028. He said the people who stood up to this anti-sheep industry sentiment, including himself, would likely remain in the industry. Entries this year required producers to present 10 black-tag (2024-drop) commercial ewe hoggets, either spring or autumn shorn. Pens were judged on dual-purpose qualities including evenness, wool quality, conformation and overall productivity. Judge Ashley Lock, of Narrogin, who was assisted by junior judge Bryce Landsdell, of Popanyinning, said the top four pen entries were “outstanding”. “Great credit goes to the breeders of these Merino hoggets,” Mr Lock said. “The winning pen had outstanding conformation, with an even body weight of about 70kgs and average fleece weights of 8kg. “There was only five points the difference between the wining pen and the runner-ups — most likely it was just in one ewe that was the difference.” Mr Lock said there was not much in the point spreads from first to third place, with first place scoring 1810, second 1805 and third 1775, representing the quality on hand. The runner-up title and prize money of $1250 was awarded to Bryce Sinclair, of Gimlet Park Farming in Newdegate, who was last year’s overall winner. Mr Sinclair, who was the event co-ordinator, said the motorbike prize was a drawcard this year, along with the Stud Merino Breeders’ Association encouraging members to get involved. “My pen of ewe hoggets had more condition on them this year from an early season rainfall setting up good pasture growth,” he said. Narembeen woolgrower Joe Hickey took home $750 prize money for his pen of hoggets that placed third. SMBAWA president Grantly Mullan said the top three pens showcased hoggets that were early maturing, with good wool-cut, good fat, long stabled white wools and good bodies. “All the sheep were well presented, entries were up and the positivity around it was unbelievable,” he said. “The motorbike prize sponsored by our association and Dyson Jones was a great drawcard.” Dyson Jones wool manager Peter Howie said the competition result was encouraging for the sheep industry. “We’ve been sponsors of this event for 30 years and I can’t remember having as many as 13 pen entries,” he said. “I congratulate all the winners.”