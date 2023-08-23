On behalf of the Newdegate Field Day Committee, I would like to welcome you to the 51st annual event. Our theme this year is ‘Recycling and Sustainability’. The years seem to be rolling around faster and faster and suddenly Craig Newman has finished his term. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Craig and the Newdegate Machinery Field Days committee for their outstanding efforts during that four-year period. There were many notable obstacles to be overcome during that term, the most prominent being COVID-19. I still avidly remember coming home with the shocking realisation that there would be no Field Days in 2020. To Craig and the committee’s credit, they responded the following year with the addition of two new committee members. Lisa Ness and Liz Guelfi dealt with the extensive COVID-19 requirements involved in hosting a public event in WA. And rather than struggle with crowd attendance and poor exhibitor turn out, we had a very successful post-COVID Newdegate Machinery Field Day in September 2021. Even you, the general public, came out en mass. Congratulations to all. Of course our 50-year celebration last year was a vibrant event, with many happy exhibitors. We are so thankful to all those that came along and celebrated our big day. This year has been busy with our ongoing power and water upgrades. These things may not be so noticeable for the general public, but they have created a massive labour saving for us. We have some new and exciting events this year, with the expansion of the Battle of the Bands and the creation of the new Young Farmer’s challenge. To celebrate our theme of “recycling and sustainability”, there is a dedicated marquee showcasing what is happening in the industry and the Recycled Art Sculpture Competition, with very significant prizes for the winners. This year, we have also organised several water refill stations to lessen the impact of plastic waste in the environment. It is also my great pleasure to announce the Newdegate Machinery Field Days will be opened by Central Wheatbelt MLA Mia Davies this year. The former National Party leader and leader of the Opposition is enjoying a well-earned rest and we are privileged for her to have accepted the invitation to open our event. Thank you to all our sponsors and exhibitors for supporting the Newdegate Machinery Field Days again this year. You have helped make the Field Days what it is today, and your ongoing support is much appreciated. Thanks must also go to all the people within the community who donate their time and efforts into the event. Also to you, the people, who come to the Field Days with your families. I hope you all come away satisfied with two days of all the latest machinery exhibits and entertainment on offer for a great family day out. Ashley MacDonald is the Newdegate Machinery Field Days president and a local farmer.