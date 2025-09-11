Carefully-cultivated mullets were all the rage of the catwalk at the 2025 Newdegate Machinery Field Days, with judges awarding three competitors the top title of best mullet. Thirteen competitors battled it out at the Family Interest Display Pavilion on the first day of the annual Field Days, with the competition holding two divisions — the lambs and the culls. Liam Thompson, of Newdegate, ran unopposed, nabbing the winning title for the culls division for the second year in a row. He said he was not expecting to win the culls best mullet title, but was expecting a “fairly high position” in rankings for his brunette mullet. Mr Thompson plans to enter next year’s Field Days mullet competition and will set aside his winnings for a future trip to Uzbekistan. Hunter Tonkin, eight, of Newdegate, tied with Kai Rintoul, three, also of Newdegate, in the lambs division. The eight-year-old was initially nervous about getting up on stage but soon settled into a natural strut, showing off his style mullet. It was the second time he had entered the competition after landing the title of runner-up in 2024. He said his favourite part about having a mullet was that it covers his neck and protects against sunburn.