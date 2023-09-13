Recycling and sustainability took centre stage at this year’s Newdegate Machinery Field Days, as a small town with a big heart showed what is possible with a bit of initiative and inspiration. It was a fitting theme for the community of award-winners, who were last year named the winner of the Containers for Change WA Change Makers Award Volunteer Operator of the Year. The award recognised the efforts of local volunteers who had operated the town’s Containers for Change refund point — located at the Field Days site — since it opened in September 2021. The Newdegate refund point materialised largely because of the efforts of Natalie Thompson, who saw a need for a local recycling scheme and the need to prevent material from overwhelming the small town’s landfill site. To embrace this year’s Sustainability and Recycling theme, Ms Thompson set about co-ordinating a sustainability and recycling Hub to showcase products from across Australia at the Field Days on September 6 and 7. The hub at the Field Days was located in a tent near the main office, and signposted with a huge hessian sign to let people know they had found the right spot. “The theme was perfect this year. . . I reached out to probably 130 businesses who sold products that aligned with our Recycling and Sustainability theme,” Ms Thompson said. “We had probably 27 that have sent over products to include in both the fashion parades and to showcase in the Sustainability and Recycling Hub.” Among the products on show were recycled plastics and plastics turned into new items including clothing, watering cans, backpacks, and various other things. Rather than selling, it provided an opportunity to showcase sustainably made products from across Australia with each display including information about where to buy or find the products. Newdegate local Claire Walter manned the hub for a few hours on the second day of the event, and said patrons had been particularly interested in clothes made of woollen blankets. “We just wanted to promote the ways plastic in particular can be transformed into,” she said. “We tried to get items from across Australia. . . it is truly amazing to see what can be made. “I can’t believe you can dry yourself with a towel made of plastic.” Also in the hub was Narelle Kuppers, who launched her Precious Plastic franchise at the end of 2018 as a way to recycle plastic lids — collected by individuals, businesses and groups — into new items. This includes handmade pots, table, combs and other useable items. On show at Narelle’s exhibit were surfboard fins created from about 20 plastic milk bottle lids each. “We’ve been showcasing our injection machine. . . to make cups, surfboard fins and hair combs,” she said. “People have loved the whole process.. . . seeing what you can transform into something useful.” Garments fashioned from recycled fibres were also showcased at the cat walk in the popular field day fashion parade, always a crowd-pleaser in the Family Interest Display Pavilion. There were also 750ml stainless steel water bottles, at a cost of $10 each, dotted about the Field Days for people to refill at water stations throughout the grounds during the event. The Field Days’ Recycled Art Sculpture Competition was also a hit at this year’s event, with dozens of entries dotted across the ground showcasing what could be made of with scrap metal and plastics found at farms across WA. Woodanilling farmers Morris and Lesley Trimming claimed first place and $2500 for their stunning depiction of the quintessentially Australian grass tree, while second place went to Pingrup farmer Dustin Harris, who pocketed $1000 for a scrap metal tractor dubbed Old Timer. People’s Choice Award and $1000 went to Caitlyn Rintoul, whose proud Newdegate heritage inspired a terrifying scrap metal crocodile devouring an unfortunate resident of rival town Lake Grace. The Newdegate refund point is one of hundreds across WA, part of an entire network that has prevented more than two billion 10c containers from ending up in landfill during the last two years.