Recycling is this year’s theme, so itis only fitting former Newdegate Machinery Field Days committee president Ashley McDonald has returned for another two-year stint before passing on the torch.

After stepping down in 2019 following four years in the role, he’s now keeping the seat warm while vice-president Stephanie Clarke-Lloyd prepares to take on the top job in 2025.

Mr McDonald has nothing but faith in his successor, who will be the first female president in the event’s 50-year history.

“I’ve certainly got every confidence that she’s going to be an absolutely wonderful president when she does the job, there’s no question about that,” he said.

“In the meantime, I’m happy to do whatever job needs filling to keep the Field Days going.”

Camera Icon Incoming Newdegate Machinery Field Days president Steph Clarke-Lloyd. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

While she admitted the thought of taking over was “a little bit scary”, Ms Clarke-Lloyd — whose husband Matt is the Field Days oval co-ordinator — said she loved community events and everything they represented.

“Our community is very proud of the Field Days and from its beginnings the event has seen leadership, support and involvement from many amazing community members,” she said.

“I hope I can do my part to contribute.”

Despite the mammoth task at hand, Mr McDonald said it did not take much convincing to get back in the saddle.

His successor-turned-predecessor Craig Newman led the team through its 50th Field Days last year, as well as navigating the uncertainties of COVID, which caused the event’s cancellation in 2020.

Mr Newman faced the challenging task of ensuring the event was not cancelled for a second year, which Mr McDonald described as “an enormous but successful undertaking”.

Mr McDonald acknowledged Mr Newman’s hard work and commitment as president.

“I’ve never left the committee and nobody twisted my arm to take on the role again, it’s just the way the circumstances went that they needed someone in the interim,” he said.

Ms Clarke-Lloyd said she was happy to have a go and the time was right to step up.

“Its an honour to be considered for the role, and everyone on the committee and in the community plays their part, which is what makes it such an amazing event to be part of,” she said.

“With the opportunity to experience the vice-president role for a couple of years, it gives me some time to learn the ropes.”

She said one of the biggest challenges for organisers was striking the right balance between staying true to the event’s roots and bringing new attractions to the table.

There will be no shortage of the latter, with this year’s event boasting an inaugural Young Farmers Competition and a fresh children’s entertainment program among other new attractions.

And though she wasn’t giving away any secrets, Ms Clarke-Lloyd said she was looking forward to the challenge of what’s to come in future years.

“I think, fundamentally, the premise is still the same after all these years, even though we’ve diversified and grown a little,” she said.

“It all started with having really great machinery and that element is still very strong.

“Having the ram shed is great, too, and the Fashion Parade catwalk now being permanently located in the Family Interest Display demonstrates how elements of the event have become solidified into the program.”

One thing she said had not changed was the sense of community that drives the Field Days.

“I guess what I love about the event is that it brings our community together,” Ms Clarke-Lloyd said.

“Everyone is busy these days, we travel more, we’ve got kids away at school earlier and we are much more mobile than we used to be.

“Field Days is the one event every year where everyone manages to come together and help out and have a great time, which I think is pretty special.”

For Mr McDonald, the hard work is worth every second.

“Everyone involved in the Field Days gets rewarded for their efforts because it’s a non-profit organisation and all the proceeds go back to the community, which is a great thing to be involved in,” he said.

“It’s all the incentive you need.”

The Newdegate Machinery Field Days is September 6 and 7.

View the digital edition of the 2023 program here.