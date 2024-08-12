The Newdegate Machinery Field Days will focus on youth with the theme “Next Generation”, an important and progressional changing of the guard in rural communities that continually supports the workforce of WA’s rural agriculture sector. The progressive succession of rural communities relies on its young people being given the opportunity for a rewarding education at boarding schools away from home, with parents open to them returning if they decide to choose a rural career to better their future. Newdegate Machinery Field Days president Ashley McDonald said the next generation of youth represented a future for rural communities, families, farming, technology, research and the whole of the industry. “Our regional communities are dependent on us supporting the next generation,” he said. Mr McDonald said this year’s Newdegate Machinery Field Days would launch the inaugural Junior Farmer Challenge along with a mullet competition — “we welcome a spread of ages to enjoy and participate in our next generation-themed field days”. The McDonald family have recently had one of their own — veterinarian Sheree McDonald, Mr McDonald’s niece, who has brought her skills to Newdegate as a travelling vet, visiting her home community once a week to care for animals. Born on her parents’ farm, where “Mum and Dad have always loved animals”, Dr McDonald visits the town’s farming community looking after cattle and sheep, as well as cats and dogs. She brings with her a biochemistry machine that has results within 20 minutes of blood drawn. “It’s been really nice being able to help the animals and clients in my home town,” she said. Next generation Newdegate farmer Trenton Hams, who aims to attend the University of WA next year, has created a combine harvester model using Lego bricks. The 18-year-old will follow in the footsteps of his parents, who both graduated from UWA. He eventually wants to return to the family farm with more knowledge about technology and farming economics to continue progressing the profitability of his family’s sheep and cropping enterprise. Mr Hams has been a big fan of the Newdegate Machinery Field Days where he learns about modern machinery and dreams of creating further Lego models as an educational exercise. Newdegate farmers David and Juliet Butcher have two sons of the four they raised, back on the farm with interests in agriculture. Samuel and Edward Butcher have settled in at the farm nicely while their brothers Rupert and Jos have found successful careers off farm. The two returning sons have given their father time to run the Newdegate Community Cropping Group to raise funds that go back into supporting the town. The funds go towards many community projects with some supporting the next generation, including the Newdegate Skate Park. David, who is president of the group, said that since 2008 they had raised about $2 million, with plans to renew the lease of the Newdegate research station for crop production to continue efforts to give further hope to the community by investing in projects for the future. “My 10 years of service has been rewarding,” he said.