A large-scale mural at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days by WA artist Jacob “Shakey” Butler is the latest attraction at the field days site after he painted it over two days. Spanning 14m x 2.4m, the large-scale mural outside the Family Interest Display Pavilion was painted over two days by Butler in front of thousands of people at the Field Days. Butler began the mural two weeks beforehand on August 20 and put the finishing touches on the artwork during the Field Days. He worked into the night on the first day of the Field Days in an effort to complete the large mural, using diesel heaters to dry the paint, and continuing to put on a show for the crowd on the second day. He said the mural was inspired by Newdegate and depicted key moments in the town’s history, using the book 100 Years of Newdegate for creative inspiration. “I like painting here because a lot of regional people don’t see this sort of thing,” Butler said. “A lot of people think that it’s somebody they know, and that was the whole point — to do it that it brings back memories or reminds people of someone they know.” Besides John Holland and Butler’s two daughters, the people in the artwork are representative of the Newdegate community through time rather than specific personalities from the town’s history. A nameless timber cutter found in an old photograph is also featured in the mural. The mural reflects the Field Days theme of “Ag is You” to celebrate the connection of people and agriculture. Enjoying the opportunity to chat to Field Day-goers on day one, Butler knuckled down on day two to finish the painting in time with his headphones and hoodie on — only briefly stopping to give Newdegate Primary School students a talk about the piece. Butler is based in Dunsborough with his wife, Ange Butler, and two daughters, Sienna, 6, and Sadie, 3. His murals span 15 regional WA towns — including York, Northam, Kulin, Boddington, and now Newdegate — inspired by a deep love for, and connection to, regional areas.