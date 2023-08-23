Newdegate will soon be home to a state-of-the-art St John Ambulance sub-centre thanks to an “absolutely remarkable” show of community spirit from a host of generous donors. Work is well under way to replace the ageing sub-centre on Collier Street with a modern facility on the site where Ray and Di Gosling’s auto electrician business once stood on May Street. The new sub-centre — which is shaping up to be a major upgrade — has been largely funded with a staggering $140,000 donation from EDL Farms owner Edouard de Langlade after the sale of his Magenta-based enterprise. St John WA — Newdegate volunteer Gary Guelfi, a local farmer, said EDL Farms manager Wes Hall helped convince Mr de Langlade after the latter decided to donate some of the funds to “worthy causes”. “Our volunteers are still unbelievably humbled by this amazing gesture,” Mr Guelfi said. “We also had incredible pledges from Newdegate Community Cropping Group, who donated $100,000, and St John Lake Grace, who donated $50,000.” The donations allowed the Newdegate sub-centre to purchase the Gosling’s property in late 2021, and planning approval from the Shire of Lake Grace followed last September. A St John-approved builder — Streamline Construction Group — was secured last December after some difficulty finding a willing candidate, prompting a grain drive that saw local farmers raise another $15,000. With work finally able to begin, the building has been undergoing alterations and renovations since June, though an opening date had not been confirmed when Countryman went to print. “We are really happy to working with the guys to watch it take shape,” Mr Guelfi said. “Once again, we would like to acknowledge the huge local contributions that have enabled this project to be realised. “Thanks to PW & TA Ness & Sons, RA McDonald & Co, RJ & LH Shalders, IF & SJ Lloyd and Alfranco Farms from Newdegate, and Red Hill Farming from Pingrup, for their very generous donations during the grain drive. “There’s been amazing community generosity all round.” Shire of Lake Grace president and Newdegate local Len Armstrong said having an ambulance sub-centre was a crucial lifeline for any rural community. “St John does a tremendous job out in the bush; without them, we’d be in an isolated way with medical and health services,” he said. “And as far as the Newdegate operation goes, Gary and his troops always seem to be there when you need them, whatever time of the day or night.” Mr Armstrong said Newdegate was home to one doctor’s surgery, with a Lake Grace-based GP also servicing the town once a week. “That then means that those populations in Varley and Lake King can come on into Newdegate on the Wednesday of every week, but other than that, you’ve got to travel into Lake Grace,” he said. The Newdegate Machinery Field Days is September 6 and 7. View the digital edition of the 2023 program here.