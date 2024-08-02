The portable shearing clipping machine “Handypiece” was designed for animal health and farming efficiency. Its main benefit enables producers to work anywhere at any time with no mains power required. Farmers of all abilities are able to keep on top of those dirty jobs resulting in better animal health and all round farming efficiency. The Handypiece Pro has the added feature of variable speed from 2600rpm to 3500rpm. Dagging and crutching operate well at a mid-speed of 2800rpm, while anyone wanting to get a nice cut while shearing can wind it all the way up to 3500rpm. The brushless motor means the battery lasts even longer as it is possible to crutch between 300 and 400 sheep from one charge. Handypiece has a comprehensive website to find more information at handypiece.co.nz or contact Top Gun Shearing Supplies in Malaga on 9249 5020.