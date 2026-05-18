The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development says staying vigilant for the signs of polyphagous shot-hole borer and reporting it early is still a priority in WA, as risks from the invasive tree-destroying beetle remain. Those who would like to know more about polyphagous shot-hole borer can head to the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day on May 24, where DPIRD officer Srikanth Gundappagari is presenting a talk. Mr Gundappagari will share with audiences how to spot signs of the invasive beetle species that infests a wide range of trees, causing damage by boring into the wood and spreading pathogenic fungi, and how to report sightings to DPIRD. His talk will also reinforce the importance of adhering to the quarantine area that covers the entire Perth metropolitan area, with restrictions on the movement of wood, green waste, mulch, live plants and plant material. “DPIRD reminds people to continue to look for and report signs of shot-hole borer through the MyPestGuide reporter app or the Pest and Disease Information Service,” Mr Gundappagari said. “Monitor trees and plants for PSHB symptoms including round, one millimetre diameter shot-holes in the trunk or branches, often associated with bark discolouration, staining, gumming and frass. Also look out for galleries when pruning branches and tree wilting or dieback.” DPIRD project officer James Sheehan will also bring his expertise to the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day, where he will be on hand to share practical advice and resources on protecting and maintaining healthy beehives. “WA remains free of many of the global bee pest and diseases impacting the honey industry elsewhere, including varroa mite,” Mr Sheehan said. “We encourage beekeepers and bee enthusiasts alike to come and speak with us at the small farm field day about how to best protect our honey bees by being aware of the threats and knowing how to spot, test and report suspicious pests and diseases to DPIRD.” Early reporting of pests or diseases is vital, with the display containing information on reporting requirements for suspect declared bee pests, including through the exotic plant pest hotline on 1800 084 881. The Countryman Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day, held at the Gidgegannup Showgrounds is on Sunday, 24 May 2026.