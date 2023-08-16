Mouth watering flavours of products from the Mid West were enjoyed by a host of attendees at the Tastes of the Mid West display at the Mingenew Midwest Expo.

Six different food discussions and demonstrations were held across the two day Expo in the Home and Lifestyle Pavilion, with WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis making an appearance on the second day of the event, apron and all.

Taking to the stage, Ms Jarvis joked she was “more of a wine drinker” than a cook, but said she was happy to try her hand at cooking a special plate of Walkaway Meadows Goat — marinated in a kiwi fruit, pineapple and yoghurt marinade.

“This would pair perfectly with a cab merlot, or a rum from Illegal Tender Co,” she laughed.

Mid West Food Industries Alliance chief executive Gilly Johnson introduced the series of revamped paddock to plate demonstrations, which focused on produce from the Mid West, as well as how to cook using a Thermomix.

She said the tastes of the Mid West was “absolutely fantastic” with a great reception from Expo patrons.

“It was a true celebration of Mid West produce,” Ms Johnson said.

“Ninety per cent of what we showed was from the Mid West.

“It’s exciting to be able to promote the region.”

She said Central Regional TAFE hospitality students and lecturers were involved, as well as Chapman Valley’s Burnt Barrell Outback BrewBQ chef Las Csepany, and Geraldton’s Laian restaurant owner and chef Nadeem Turkia.

Also joining the line up was Geraldton’s Feeding a Family — making food from scratch food blogger Kiri Bolton, and “Thermomix cooks Mel, Kerryn and Lucy”, from the Wheatbelt, Dongara and Mingenew respectively.

“The demonstrations drew on the previous success of paddock to plate and we localised it,” Ms Johnson said.

“We hope that is something that will feature at the Expo again, and give more chefs the opportunity to participate.”

During the Wednesday afternoon session a delicious smoked Tara Beef grass-fed beef brisket cut was passed around the crowd.

Donated for the event by Tara Beef owner Brad Kupsch, of Allanooka, demonstration attendees were shown how to season the cut and cook the brisket for best eating quality, by chef Las Csepany.

Camera Icon Burnt Barrel chef Las Csepany slices a smoked brisket cut during the Tastes of the Mid West demonstration at the Mingenew Midwest Expo. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

Ms Johnson kept them on track with questions to explain the process for consumers to get the most out of the locally grown beef product.

Mr Kupsch said it was “exciting to see how the meat is presented by a chef”.

Camera Icon Burnt Barrel chef Las Csepany at the Tastes of the Mid West demonstration at the Mingenew Midwest Expo. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

He said while in the past brisket cuts had been seen in a less favourable light, the opinion had changed with a better understanding of how it should be cooked.

“I can out sell any other cut with mid brisket,” Mr Csepany said.

If briskets are unavailable he could also use ribs.

Mr Csepany said when preparing the meat, season with a generous serve of salt and pepper and favourite spices, before placing it in the smoker (or oven) for up to eight hours.

When the meat is cooked, it can be rested in foil as long as is required (between one and six hours) for the desired texture and taste.

Mr Csepany said fat content was important to keep moisture in the beef, otherwise it can dry out.

Camera Icon Tara Beef owner Brad Kuspch at the Tastes of the Mid West demonstration at the Mingenew MidWest Expo. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

The Tara Beef brand came about because Mr Kupsch knew he had a quality product but “struggled to find a market” for it.

“We started small with our own branded beef, about 10 years ago, and it has grown from there,” Mr Kupsch said.

“All of a sudden we had demand so we put a label on it and it has been growing every year on its own.”

Tara Beef’s products come from its Limousin and Angus genetics which can be “traced back hundreds of generations”.

“We have gate to plate traceability, with reliable genetics,” Mr Kupsch said.

“Our Angus genetics come from the United States and our Limosin genetics come from Australia, the US and France.”

The cattle are grass fed until they are ready to be finished and sold or processed.

“Our calves are born on grass and live their lives on pastures,” Mr Kupsch said.

“The beef is finished on grain because at the time there’s no grass available.”

Tara Beef has also been participating in other Mid West Food Industry Alliance promotions across the region.