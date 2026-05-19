Beekeepers, bee enthusiasts and honey producers will band together for the return of the Honey Festival at Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day, with a bigger, more interactive program than previous years. Bees2Honey’s Ronnie Rowe is one of the event coordinators and said the Honey Festival’s mix of learning, produce and family activities offered “something for everyone”. “We’ve introduced two large marquees this year, including dedicated spaces for honey and wax entries, and a children’s marquee packed with hands-on activities,” she said. At their family business, Ms Rowe’s husband Scott and daughter, Nicki, are the beekeepers, while Ms Rowe waxes and bottles the honey, as well as making body products and holding workshops. Ms Rowe said that her family will be in attendance on the day, along with 20 stalls that will showcase local honeys, beeswax goods, mead, gelato, beekeeping equipment and artisan honey-themed treats, with a honey cake competition and a new decorated honey cupcake activity for children. Storytelling from local storyteller Terry Owbridge, crafts and face painting are also on offer for children in the festival marquees and Ms Rowe said children would be able to step into a real beekeepers’ suit, inspect a hive, and try their hand at a little honey harvesting. Ms Rowe said the Bees2Honey committee behind the festival this year included chair Adrian Holdaway, Colleen Hayes, Katy Hazlewood, Gordon and Fera Carter, Amy Holdaway and a ‘behind the scenes’ crew of Ian Beeson, Stephen Lenghaus, Rachel Stone, Bev Lee, Suzanne Morey, Julie Beus and Ingrid Everett. Ms Rowe said education was a big part of Bees2Honey’s mission and Rupert Phillips from the House of Honey and Gary Richards from Down2Earth would speak as a part of Small Farm Field Day’s theme of Roots Rot Rebirth, focusing on ecosystems and their role in supporting bees and pollinators. “There is more to bees than honey,” she said. “Everything we do, from workshops to Small Farm Field Day to festivals, is about helping people understand just how important bees and other pollinators are in our everyday lives.” Backyard beekeeping has been on the rise in WA in recent years. According to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, there are more than 4000 registered hobbyist and commercial beekeepers in WA who own more than 50,000 hives, with most based in the Perth and South West region. Ms Rowe said much of this was driven by popular backyard hives such as Flow Hives, but said aspiring beekeepers needed to do their homework. “A Flow Hive might look simple. At the end of the day, you may be able to turn on a tap and have honey flow into a jar,” she said. “However, there is a tremendous amount of time and attention to your hive before the tap turning happens, so before you take on a Flow Hive, attend Bee Buddy meetings, do a course and know what you are in for, before committing valuable dollars.” Get your insider beekeeping tips at the Honey Festival at the Countryman Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day, to be held at the Gidgegannup Showgrounds on Sunday May 24.