Gardening guru Andrea Whitely has a simple principle when it comes to elevating the look of country homes: plant a thriller, a spiller and a filler. Ms Whitely will be presenting at the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day on May 24 on the topic Low-fuss, high-style: container gardening for busy country homes. She said people often believed having several smaller pot plants would be easier to manage but it was more efficient to have a couple of extra large containers or pots and to plant everything together. Larger pots had greater soil volume, which retained moisture better than smaller pots and in turn required less watering. The extra volume also meant roots had more room to expand and allowed the plants to grow faster. “Use big pots that are at least a metre high, and put one either side of your front door on your veranda,” she said. “Try planting say three or four different things into one pot and you want to make sure you have three elements — a thriller, a spiller and a filler. “The thriller is a large plant that stays in the centre of the container to give it height, then the spiller is something that’s just going to spill over the edges and create a lush look. Then there’s a filler, which is a plant for the middle section.” Ms Whitely said this styling ensured there was always something lush and welcoming at the front door, while fillers could be regularly replaced or swapped out with seasonal plants, or even edible species. Changing up the fillers would also help keep the larger thriller plant looking really healthy. Ms Whitely has 25 years experience as a consultant transforming gardens. She is a gardening advice columnist for The Sunday Times and does regular radio segments. Her interest in big container/big pot planting spawned from her many years travelling and researching gardens around the world. Ms Whitely also makes an annual pilgrimage to the USA, where container planting has really taken hold. “We’re lucky in Australia as it’s mild enough for us to plant year-round but in America they have a very short growing season in spring when it’s warm there,” she said. “But those big pots at the side of their doors, they do them up for seasonal holidays, sprucing up the main plant with smaller filler plants for Christmas and Halloween, and they’re celebrating those holidays by way of swapping out filler things in their big garden pots, maybe objects or decorations, while the thriller tree holds steady in either pot.” “I’m always looking for ideas and bringing them back to WA.” Ms Whitely said the principles remained the same regardless of what was planted. One of the key highlights in her presentation at the field day will be sharing tricks to perfecting the right soil mix. “I go on about soil, because if you’ve got healthy soil, then you’ve got healthy plants, and that applies to whatever you want to plant,” she said. “We’re looking for a potting mix that has a PH of about 7, and you want lots of microbial activity in your mix so the plants are healthy. “Without good soil, your plants will always struggle.” It was not about buying the most expensive, premium potting mix, Ms Whitely said. “It doesn’t always have to be an expensive potting mix. It needs to be a premium mix though — I’ll be showing people how to turn a cheap potting mix into a premium mix,” she said. After her talk at Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day, Ms Whitely will be taking questions from audience members, so get your gardening questions ready for this green-thumbed guru now. Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day takes place on Sunday, May 24, at the Gidgegannup Showgrounds.