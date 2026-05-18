A leading WA breeder says demand for pygmy goats as a pet breed on small farms currently outstrips supply. York’s Karen Bowron from Springfield Farm Pygmy & Miniature Goat Stud is growing WA’s small farm sector, one tiny goat at a time. Ms Bowron said the compact size of the pygmy goat and their gentle, tame nature made them an ideal pet breed, and great for small farms or properties. “They’re very people-friendly and attention-seeking,” she said. “Plus cute — a kid pygmy is often small enough to sit in your hands.” Ms Bowron will again have a display at the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day on May 24. She said the field day was a key networking opportunity for breeders, as well as a chance for her to meet potential buyers for her pygmy goats, who she typically sells in pairs due to their strong herd instincts. Ms Bowron currently has a good problem in that demand for pygmy goat purchases outstrips supply. “I never advertise them, I just share updates from the farm on my social media, and there’s always interest,” she said. “A lot of people don’t even know what they are, so you spend the whole day talking to people and explaining that we introduced them to WA.” Ms Bowron — alongside Victoria’s Paul Hamilton — led the charge in establishing the pygmy goat breed in Australia. Ms Bowron began her breeding program in 2013. “I started with miniature goats back in 2010, and I wanted to diversify and had heard about pygmies so we brought genetics across from the United States and started building the bloodlines here in WA,” she said. Ms Bowron has spent nearly a decade refining the genetics of her goats through artificial insemination so they are now 100 per cent pure pygmies. The Countryman Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day will be held at the Gidgegannup Showgrounds.