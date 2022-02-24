Wagin Woolorama set to celebrate 50 years in style

WA’s sheep heartland will welcome visitors from far and wide for the 50th anniversary celebration of the Wagin Woolorama, marking a huge occasion for the community.

The event, WA’s biggest sheep show, will be held on March 11 and 12 at the Wagin Showgrounds and include two jam-packed days of fun for the whole family.

Each year, the Wagin Woolorama showcases the best of what regional WA has to offer — with prestigious livestock competitions, a large-scale trade and consumer fair, free entertainment for all ages, fashion parades and much more.

It also includes a hugely popular rodeo on the Saturday night, with the 1400-capacity event sold out by 4pm that day last year.

This year’s theme is Celebrating 50 Years, with commemorative polo shirts and hooded jumpers available for sale. There will be plenty of Wagin Woolorama memorabilia on display.

For those with little ones, CBH Group has sponsored free entry for children again.

A big drawcard for families heading to this year’s Wagin Woolorama is the live display by children’s cartoon character Bluey and her little sister Bingo, with an interactive experience scheduled for 10am on March 12. The duo will be playing Magic Asparagus, Magic Xylophone, Keepy Uppy and more.

Other activities for the kids include watching the mounted horse competitions and sheepdog trials, wandering through the displays, cuddling baby farm animals and the sheep, cattle and poultry competitions.

The Wagin Woolorama is one of — if not the only — large-scale regional agricultural shows to be held during the past two years after avoiding WA’s COVID-19 lockdowns.

A quick look at last year’s statistics shows how much the public enjoys Woolorama, with 20,000 people, 347 trade fair exhibitors, 926 competition entrants and 2875 competition entries.

More than 900 animals — from sheep to chickens — were entered in competitions and 27 stewards managed the competitions, with 54 judges choosing the best.

Woolorama was held for the first time in 1972, when, after a trip to the Dowerin Field Days, local Malcolm Edward deemed that Wagin needed its own premier event. While the town had previously held the Wagin Agricultural Show, its strength was in its Merino sheep and wool industry.

While at Woolorama, keep an eye out for event patron WA Nationals member for Roe Peter Rundle and rural ambassador Lucilee Iles.

A highlight of each Woolorama is always the fashion parades in the Wool Pavilion, featuring local models. There will be four shows a day — at 10.30am, 11.30am, 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

The Woolorama committee has done everything it can to make sure the event proceeds safely after coronavirus concerns. To have all of your questions about COVID-19 health restrictions answered, check out page four of this program.

Every person entering site will be required to scan in with SafeWA, or to sign in using manual entry. And don’t forget your mask, because this will be required for indoor areas.

The Wagin Woolorama will be held at the Wagin Showgrounds on March 11 and 12, with gates open at 9am both days. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for concession. Kids are free.

See you there!