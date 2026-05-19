Horticulturalist Mark Tucek has built a nationally-recognised native edible plant brand, but he says international markets farm our own native foods better than we do. “We live in a fantastic country but everyone’s got a lemon tree in their backyard and not a finger lime,” said Mr Tucek. He is calling for more education for the Australian public on native edible plants, more access to buy them and more research to be carried out into the commercial benefits of large-scale native plant farming in Australia, an industry in which we are being eclipsed by global competitors. Mr Tucek said while Australians had heard of the more common native herbs, like lemon myrtle or lemongrass, there was still a huge education piece missing. “Everybody should know what Jambinu Zest (culinary Geraldton wax) is but they don’t. It’s tangy, and a great gin cocktail garnish, and also great to flavour stocks and cakes,” he said. “Ruby saltbush berries can be soaked in water to make an excellent sweet tea.” Mr Tucek started his career at Kalamunda-based Domus Nursery in 1983, where he recognised a lack of native edible plants for sale with only two varieties on offer. He expanded the nursery’s range to more than 90 varieties. He founded Tucker Bush in 2015 and grows a thriving collection of native plants and herbs, selling the fresh plants and dried herbs to independent nurseries such as Zanthorrea Nursery in Kalamanuda and the Guildford Garden Centre,. There is also a Tucker Bush section in every Bunnings garden centre. Mr Tucek also supplies his plants to chefs at Perth restaurants and hotels such as Wildflower, The Ritz-Carlton and Mandoon Estate, who use them in dishes and drinks. “At the moment we’re harvesting river mint,” he said. “We will dry that out, it adds fantastic flavour, you can use it in place of mint, making sauces, salads, dressing, dips, roasts, desserts, teas, cocktails and water infusions. We’re also propagating native lemongrass as it starts to feel the cold.” Mr Tucek said Tucker Bush’s main mission was to highlight not only the taste of these plant, but their nutritional and medicinal benefits. “A lot of people don’t know that Kakadu Plum, for instance, has one of the highest levels of vitamin C. It’s higher than oranges,” he said. “These foods have sustained First Nations people forever.” Mr Tucek said native edibles had been used widely in Aboriginal bush medicine. “You can steep the leaves of the Gumbi Gumbi, a native apricot, and put it in tea — this is used as a bush medicine treatment for coughs, colds and eczema,” he said. “Native lemon myrtle is a powerful antioxidant, high in vitamin C, E, folate, lutein, zinc, calcium and magnesium, and the leaves can be made into tea.” Mr Tucek said Australia needed to devote more science and resources into the nutritional benefits of these plants and how they could be used at a larger scale for medical and health purposes. “We need to fund businesses that are cultivating these foods and researchers that are investigating and documenting the commercial benefits,” he said. Mr Tucek said there had been a huge amount of research into chickpeas and lentils for their protein level but not a lot of research into wattleseed. “Wattleseed has the highest amount of protein of any legume in the world, it’s high in iron, folate, low in GI — why aren’t we investing in farming this?” he said. “It’s a premium, versatile ingredient in the bush food market.” A 2023 paper from the Australian Native Food Industry Limited published on AgriFutures echoed Mr Tucek’s interest in wattleseed, saying it had the “potential to be a game changer in the Australian agriculture sector”. The Accelerating Wattle Seed Production For The Australian Native Food Industry paper suggested wattleseed could be adapted to poor soils where introduced pasture and crops could not grow and be grown as plantations, windbreaks or agroforestry systems to complement and enhance mainline farming enterprises. Mr Tucek said there was more overseas commercial farming of Australian natives than there was in Australia. “I’m sad to say First Nations people are losing control of their own native plants, there’s more interest overseas in growing native plants than there is in Australia,” he said. “For instance, did you know the largest commercial production of our native bush food, macadamias, has been established in Hawaii? They call it the Hawaii nut. Australian native finger lime is widely grown in Guatemala, California and Europe; they use it in high-end culinary markets for its pearl-like appearance.” Mr Tucket said tea tree was farmed in China and South Africa and lemon myrtle was cultivated globally. Queensland grower Jade King, a 2022 Nuffield Scholar sponsored by AgriFutures Australia, researched how Australia could lead the commercialisation of its native foods, such as finger lime, and found that the success of the Australian macadamia industry was underpinned by the Australian Macadamia Society, which provided co-ordinated advocacy, research direction and provenance protection. In contrast, the finger lime industry was fragmented, with no dedicated voice. Ms King’s recommendations led to the formation of the Australian Native Finger Lime Alliance in early 2024. Today, ANFA represents more than 34 growers and over 50,000 trees across eastern Australia. Mr Tucek hopes Tucker Bush can help set up traceability for Australian native plants and cultural intellectual property can be attributed back to First Nations people in the supply chain, similar to Destination of Origin labelling. His website is a rich source of information on native plants and how to cultivate and grow them, and he has a QR code system set up so that when customers buy his plants, they can scan the code to be directed to information on the Tucker Bush website. At the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day, Tucker Bush will be selling native plants, dried and fresh native herbs, and Mr Tucek said hopefully some packaged finger limes. He will also deliver a talk on how to grow and use native edible plants at home, bringing bush foods into everyday gardens. Mr Tucek will be at the Countryman Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day, held at the Gidgegannup Showgrounds on Sunday, May 24.