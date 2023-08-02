Agricultural young guns in the Mid West are gearing up to showcase their talent at the region’s third Young Farmers Challenge on August 9 after a team of three farmers and an agronomist scooped last year’s challenge.

The competition will be held at 5pm at the end of the first day of this year’s Mingenew Midwest Expo, right in front of the Expo Bar.

Organisers were “absolutely rapt” last year after attracting what was believed to be a record six teams of four competing for a $600 cash prize and the chance to qualify for the Perth Royal Show State final in September.

Inspired by the Young Farmer Contest held in New Zealand since 1969, Young Farmer events have become increasingly popular across Australia, including in WA, and feature a series of challenges for mixed gender teams.

Mixed gender teams of four take part in a series of surprise challenges that test their physical skill and theoretical knowledge of agriculture.

As well as racing the clock, competitors lose points for any unsafe or sloppy behaviour and receive time penalties for anyone not cleaning up after their tasks or not doing the job properly.

A Young Farmers Challenge was held at Mingenew Midwest Expo for the first time in 2021, although others have been held at field days and agricultural shows for several years.

Six teams took part in last year’s event, with the winning group comprising Mingenew farmers Clint Chivers, Jack Mills and Jack Mitchell and Dongara agronomist Maddi George.

The winning team qualifies for the Young Farmers State final at the Perth Royal Show and if successful there, go on to compete in the national Australian Young Farmers Challenge.

The three boys’ practical farming skills were bolstered by the intellect of Ms George, who grew up in and lives in Dongara, where she works as an agronomist for Great Northern Rural.

The group of friends had no plans to enter the event until they were tapped on the shoulder by Expo board member Tiarna Kanny, who encouraged them — and a handful of the other teams — to put themselves forward.

The teams of four were put through their paces with fencing, pumping up a tyre, untangling and rolling straps, cleaning a workshop and answering a series of agronomy questions.

Ms George said she believed the team’s strong planning skills pushed them into top spot.

“We were quick but well-planned with our efforts; we had some good planning and good knowledge by the boys — like changing the tyre and using the air compressor,” she said.

“I think I was able to really help with the agronomy section. We all love working in agriculture.”

It was a dream run for the team, who finished the course in just over eight minutes, followed by the team from CSBP — all donning matching blue checked shirts — who came in at 10 minutes on the dot.

The equipment was provided by Next Gen Ag, which has a Young Farmers Challenge trailer set up for agricultural societies and committees to use to make the event easier and less costly to hold.

While advertising the competition ahead of time, Mingenew Midwest Expo Young Farmers organiser Billi Marshall — who is a member of the Royal Agricultural Society WA’s Next Gen Ag committee responsible for running the challenges — said they did not push for pre-registrations.

This year’s McIntosh and Son Mingenew Midwest Expo will be held on August 9 and 10.