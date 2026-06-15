Relief has won out over caution, with Australian shares leaping to a two-month high after Iran endorsed a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Despite few details of the interim agreement being disclosed, the S&P-ASX200 closed 1.25 per cent higher at 8914 points as oil retreated, gold gained and seven of the market’s 11 sectors finished in the green. The reopening of the Strait after four months of conflict will ease concerns about global energy supplies and inflation, while alleviating upward pressure on interest rates. However, analysts warned that having been repeatedly assured about a pending deal by the US previously, financial markets will remain on edge until the peace pact is finalised. More to come.