From shared observations of the WA sheep transition package and the industry’s vision for the future, the next chapter turns to building a successful industry pathway through measurable outcomes. Rather than concentrating solely on estimated flock numbers, perhaps we should measure what we know with certainty. This includes analysing how many sheep and lambs are processed in WA, or transported interstate, and historically, exported live. Together, these figures provide a measurable picture of the industry’s annual output. If we want to grow the industry over the next decade, we need clear, transparent benchmarks that are reported annually. But production is only one side of the equation. Producers need confidence to invest in breeding, genetics and flock expansion. Processors, feedlot operators and other buyers also need confidence to invest in capacity, procurement and market development. That means developing commercial tools that help both sides manage volatility, including fixed-price agreements, minimum price guarantees and flexible forward contracts. The objective isn’t to remove market forces, but to better manage risk and make investment decisions easier. The end of live sheep exports also removes an important source of buying competition. Interstate demand remains valuable in the short term, while stronger production could encourage further investment within WA through expanded processing, feedlot development and other value-adding enterprises. Healthy competition should never be viewed as a threat. It supports price discovery, encourages investment and builds confidence throughout the supply chain. The real question isn’t simply how many sheep we want in WA, it’s how we build an industry that gives producers confidence to expand, buyers confidence to invest, and measures progress through objective outcomes rather than estimates. If we establish those foundations, flock growth can become the result, not simply the aspiration.