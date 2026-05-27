The past week’s national sheep and lamb market again reinforced what is becoming an increasingly clear industry trend: the issue confronting the sector may no longer simply be price, but supply. Lamb indicators across most States either held firm or improved, with Victoria and New South Wales leading gains. WA eased slightly week-on-week, although prices remain historically strong by long-term standards. What remains particularly significant is that these elevated prices are being maintained despite national lamb slaughter running around 120,000 head below the corresponding week last year. Under normal market conditions, prices at these levels would typically encourage a much stronger selling response from producers and agents. That simply hasn’t occurred to the extent many expected. South Australia’s throughput numbers again stood out last week, with both saleyard yardings and slaughter volumes falling to particularly low levels, while WA continued to reinforce the broader trend. Historically strong prices are still not drawing significant additional lamb supply into the market. In many respects, the market now appears to be shifting from a traditional “price discovery market” into what may increasingly become a “supply security market”. Processors, exporters and feedlots are increasingly operating in an environment where continuity of supply may become more commercially important than simply securing stock at the cheapest available spot price. That is also why forward supply agreements and guaranteed minimum pricing models are attracting growing attention across the sector, increasingly evolving into longer-term supply management tools for both buyers and sellers. At AGORA, we continue to focus heavily on developing forward supply and guaranteed minimum pricing opportunities with both feedlotters and processors, as the industry increasingly looks for greater certainty around future supply and market risk management. Dean Hubbard is the head of markets at Agora Livestock