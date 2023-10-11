The spring flush is yet to get into full swing in WA, but the lack of rain in many areas is forcing producers to turn off stock sooner than they would like. As a result, the market for any lambs under 38kg is under a lot of pressure. The market for heavier store lambs and finished lambs is starting to get support due to the limited supply. The flush has yet to hit on the East Coast also. Prices are relatively comparable to WA, with the exception of saleyards not trading at the same discount to processor grids as we are seeing in WA. Direct consignment sheep and lamb prices (hot standard carcase weight) from the Agora Livestock Markets app: ● XB trade lambs: WA direct: $4.70 (very limited volumes), saleyards: $3/kg, east coast $4.70 (down 10¢) ● Merino trade lambs: WA direct: $4.50 (trade weights only), saleyards: $3/kg (unchanged), east coast $4.40 (unchanged) ● Mutton: WA $1.80 (unchanged), east coast $2/kg (unchanged) Goat markets are unchanged again. Direct consignment goat prices: ● Liveweight: east coast 60¢/kg (unchanged) ● HSCW: WA $2.80 (unchanged), east coast $2.40 (down 40¢) Cattle markets are still under pressure, but we are getting back into the buying season for feedlots and should start to see a bit more interest in stock going forward. Local cattle above 300kg will likely be one of the areas we see feedlots interested in first. Direct consignment live export and feeder cattle bids (from the Agora Livestock Markets app) are currently around the following levels: ● Live export steers $2.70 ● Live export heifers $2.20 ● Feedlot local breed steers ~$2.80 ● Feedlot local heifers steers ~$2.40 All prices quoted are available in the Agora Livestock Markets app, available free on the app stores. Agora Livestock has recently released a marketplace for agents and farmers to list livestock for sale. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Rob Kelly is the Founder and Managing Director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.