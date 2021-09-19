Beyond the Saleyards — Lamb processor prices stay flat

National processor prices were flat last week with WA lambs bid 820¢ and east coast prices remaining 20¢ to 40¢ dearer.

Mutton prices in WA remain around 640¢, about 20¢ behind east coast bids.

The wool market finished last week down 18¢ to 1332¢ with the decrease the result of both lower domestic prices and FX movements.

Goat prices look as though they may have hit a bit of a ceiling with east coast bids from butchers dropping back as much as 60¢. However, prices remain historically high at well above 950¢/kg over the hooks.

Cattle markets pushed higher again.

On the east coast, yearlings are bid 700¢, cows at 650¢ and bulls at 520¢ or better.

Liveweight and live export markets were quiet again.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

East coast processor prices: 100 day grain fed (HGP free): steers 740¢, heifers 735¢. Grass fed: steers 700¢, heifers 695¢. Cows 650¢. Bulls 510¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 600¢, Black Angus British X: 590¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA

Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 380¢, slaughter steers 360¢. Feeder bulls 360¢, heifers 375¢, cows 290¢

NSW feedlots (steers): British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢

China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+ kgs, no blood tests) $1000-$1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1300

