The past week has seen WA mutton prices hold steady on processor grids, though saleyard values have softened slightly as mutton numbers begin to dry up. Trade lambs are showing signs of strengthening, with processors likely to increase throughput in coming weeks. Wait times at processors are easing, and lambs above 34kg are finding support. Local feedlots have space but are looking for animals 38kg and above. The market for store lambs looks firm for the coming months and minimum price contracts are available. Dry weather remains a growing concern in WA and on the east coast. Locally, limited rainfall and little relief in the forecast is putting many pastures under pressure — raising further questions about winter feed availability across key producing regions. On the east coast, South Australian processors are bidding around $8.20 for crossbred lambs, while New South Wales remains stronger at $8.80. Merino lambs continue to trade at a $0.30 to $0.40 discount. The season remains particularly tough in parts of SA and Victoria, where dry conditions are putting pressure on both feed and water resources. Goat prices remain unchanged. Live export demand has remained relatively subdued this week, though pricing has been consistent. Brahman steers ex-Queensland are holding around $3.40/kg. Weekly Market Update STORE LAMB CONTRACTS AVAILABLE · Minimum price contracts for June – August delivery for store lambs · Trade lamb forward contracts for July remain available CURRENT WA FEEDER LAMB BIDS ON AGORA: · XB Store Lambs (min 40kg): $3.30 · Merino Lambs (min 40kg): $3.10 · Shedder Lambs (min 40kg): $3.20