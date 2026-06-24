Beyond the Saleyards: Sheep and lamb numbers halved

During the past 18 months, both lamb and sheep slaughter numbers have fallen significantly across Australia. Yet instead of prices weakening, both lamb and mutton values have surged. Historically, lower throughput often coincided with softer prices. Today, lower slaughter appears to be reflecting something very different — a shortage of available stock. Western Australia provides a compelling example. Despite the gradual contraction of live export activity as we move towards the 2028 phase-out, mutton values have strengthened sharply while sheep slaughter has fallen dramatically. During several months this year, WA sheep throughput has effectively halved compared to a year earlier. Lamb markets are telling a similar story. While slaughter has remained relatively stable, prices continue to strengthen as buyers increasingly focus on future availability rather than current supply. This is no longer simply a normal livestock cycle. The market is increasingly reflecting the consequences of a structural reduction in Australia’s sheep flock. The question is no longer whether sheep numbers have declined. The more important question is what will encourage producers to rebuild flock numbers and what will encourage those who have reduced or exited their sheep enterprises to return. The market appears to be sending a clear message. Perhaps it’s time we, as an industry, started listening.