Sheep prices have dropped slightly this week as WA feels the effects of COVID-19 restrictions, which are slowing the pace of trade and processing.

On the east coast there was a 45 per cent increase in sheep yardings this week.

This is a slight confidence booster to livestock markets in WA if we are able to bounce back as quickly as the east coast has.

Wool markets were off 4¢ last week after the Australian dollar versus the American dollar made sharp gains to sit around 75¢.

As global and national inflation rises faster than anticipated — affected strongly by the unpredictable war in Ukraine — the likelihood of consumers switching their weekly shopping to cheaper sources of protein increases.

Have we seen the top of the record high cattle prices?

The national cattle saleyard throughput is down significantly week on week.

As a result, the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator came off 14¢/kg as demand slowed after last week’s strength.

WA markets, however, showed some strength in the saleyards with prices for most categories higher.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

● WA market indices: Weaner steers (lighter weights) 722¢/kg, Weaner steers medium weights (300-350kg) 664¢, heifers 588¢. Heavyweight steers (350-400kg) 652¢ and heifers 570¢.

● East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 800¢, heifers 790¢. Cows 755¢. Jap Ox: steers 770¢, Bulls 580¢.

● Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 635¢, Black Angus British X: 615¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

● NSW feedlots (steers): Feeder steers: 0-2T 570¢, Brahman/ Brahman X Feeder steers 0-2T: 540¢.

