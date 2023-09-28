With weaning well and truly in progress, the spring flush is nearing but appears it will be a few weeks later than normal. Most lambs coming out of WA are weighing lighter following a slow start to the season and not a lot of feed on the ground coming out of winter. At this stage it looks like the store market will see continued pressure but the finished lamb market might not have the same glut of lambs. Buyers are comfortable at the moment not taking excess bookings or locking in prices too far out. With the market in general under pressure it does not make sense to start locking in prices too far out. On the east coast, the market has not improved. There are lot of lambs being shifted off properties with large areas facing very poor conditions. As a result there is a lot of lambs in the yards. Direct consignment sheep & lamb prices (HSCW) (from the Agora Livestock Markets app) ● XB trade lambs: WA direct: $4.70 (very limited volumes), saleyards: $3/kg, east coast $4.80 (down 20¢) ● Merino trade lambs: WA direct: $4.50 (trade weights only), saleyards: $3/kg (unchanged), east coast $4.40 (down 10¢) ● Mutton: WA $1.80 (down 20¢), east coast $2/kg (down 20¢) Goat markets are unchanged again. Direct consignment goat prices (from the Agora Livestock Markets app) ● Liveweight: east coast 60¢/kg (unchanged) ● HSCW: WA $2.80 (unchanged), east coast $2.40 (down 40¢) Cattle markets are unchanged again. Live export demand remains positive, given the recent lumpy skin disease issues in the market. Direct consignment live export and feeder cattle bids (from the Agora Livestock Markets app) are currently around the following levels ● Live export steers $2.60 ● Live export heifers $2.20 ● Feedlot mixed breed steers ~$3.00 ● Feedlot mixed heifers steers ~$2.50 All prices quoted are available in the Agora Livestock Markets app, which is available free on the app stores. Agora Livestock has recently released a marketplace for agents and farmers to list livestock for sale. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace