Locally following discussion on the ABC WA Country Hour last Thursday, the broader conversation around WA sheep and lamb supply continues to gather momentum, particularly as procurement trends and interstate demand pressures become more visible across the market. Analysis comparing January to April processing activity against saleyard procurement benchmarks across the past three years suggests WA processors are becoming progressively more reliant on physical auction systems to maintain throughput. While these figures should be viewed as benchmark indicators rather than exact procurement measurements, as not all saleyard purchases ultimately meet processor specifications, the direction of the trend itself is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Importantly, average lamb yardings through WA saleyards during the January to April period have increased compared to both 2024 and 2025, despite growing industry discussion around tightening available supply. Grown sheep yardings have also remained relatively consistent over the same period. That trend potentially reinforces the view that more producers are choosing to market stock through competitive saleyard systems rather than direct-to-processor channels, where perceived competition and returns may currently be stronger. In WA lambs, benchmark saleyard procurement exposure has lifted from arbout 20 per cent of processor throughput in 2024 to more than 26 per cent during the opening four months of 2026. Sheep procurement exposure has risen even more sharply, climbing from about 27 per cent in 2024 to more than 50 per cent in early 2026, peaking above 70 per cent during April this year. At the same time, about 180,000 lambs have moved from WA into Eastern States markets between January and April, further highlighting the strong pull of interstate demand. Growing discussions on new-season and summer forward supply agreements currently being written with Easter States operators should also be raising attention locally, particularly given WA’s tightening supply environment Dean Hubbard is the head of markets at Agora Livestock