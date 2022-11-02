Wet conditions are causing challenges on Australia’s east coast, with another dump of rain expected in the coming week.

Logistics are copping the brunt, with roads closed and the ability to move livestock significantly reduced.

Sheep values on the east coast have risen as a result, but we are yet to see numbers climb in WA.

Until the new season oversupply is cleared, it is likely this will remain the case.

However, the damage on the east will determine how quickly excess stock in WA can correct.

The Kingston rest feedlot in Boyanup has been given the green light and is expected to feed 250,000 lambs per year.

Cattle values are climbing, also because of the rains, with national yardings lower.

Values on the east coast remain at levels of the past fortnight, which was a good 20¢/kg higher (carcass weight) than a month prior.

An even bigger yarding on last week’s 1400 cattle was expected at the Boyanup Saleyards this week, with around 1900 cattle to be offered.

A new release of the Agora Livestock Markets app now offers the ability to view full price grids (rather than a range) and can be found in the app stores.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

● WA market indices: Vealer steers 526¢, vealer heifers 478¢, yearling steers 550¢, yearling heifers 474¢.

● SA market indices: Young cattle: yearling steers 555¢, yearling heifers 538¢. Feeder steers 583¢, feeder heifers 530¢.

● East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 800, heifers 795¢. Cows 720¢. Jap Ox: steers 770¢, bulls 560¢.

● Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 575¢, Black Angus British X: POA, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

To contact buyers and for more price information please login to the Agora Livestock Markets app or online at www.agoralivestock.com.au.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.