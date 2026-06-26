Wool industry experts agree they have faith the industry has the ability to grow exponentially over the next 10 years but farmers say they are tired, leaving the industry at a crossroads. Speakers at Beyond the Flock hosted by Facey Group in Wickepin on Monday were optimistic and excited about the opportunities available to sheep farmers and the industry growth off the back of them. However, while there was interest in the topics, most attendees seemed fatigued by the idea of implementing them on their own farms. From learning opportunities to boost on-farm productivity, ideas on how to increase water quality and eID productivity opportunities, attendees were given a suite of ideas they could implement to invest in the future of their operations. Lewisdale Poll Merino stud owner Ray Lewis was one of several farmers to remain sceptical about the industry’s future. The industry stalwart asked the pressing question “where are the sheep going to come from?” Australian Wool Innovation industry relations officer WA Tennille Norrish spoke first on extension programs to boost on-farm productivity, industry developments and emerging innovations shaping the industry’s future. “I brought those topics up now because rebuilding our flock is very important to us as woolgrowers,” she said. “We know we’ve got the best product in the world, and we just want to get more people back into it and have some more confidence with it, have some confidence in what they’re actually doing on farm.” Sheep Producers Australia chief executive Bonnie Skinner and president Bindi Murray discussed the Future Flock and WA Sheep Industry Roadmap to 2028 initiatives which were designed to support industry growth. Released in September 2025 and June 2026 consecutively, general industry feedback on both has been lacklustre. Ms Skinner said industry consultations were in the works to shape the final document, set to be released at the LambEx conference in Adelaide next month. “We’ve been in the consultation phase, and we’ve been starting to go into the analysis phase, and that’s really with the goal of understanding what our strengths, weaknesses, challenges and opportunities are, and how do those things all link together,” she said. Ms Skinner said industry was now at a tipping point. “I think it’s the responsibility of those within industry, within ourselves, to see what we can do,” she said. “I think we have to try. I think we’ve got to give it a go.” Ms Murray believed the industry had the ability to grow exponentially, echoing the sentiments of the Future Flock’s economic analysis which predicted a 42 per cent increase in gross value if a coordinated approach was implemented. “We have had a contraction in numbers but a lot of the people that we have in the industry now are very good at what they’re doing, and they see a future in it,” she said. Attendees also heard from UWA professor Nik Callow on key learnings from the WaterSmart Dams project and Darren Spencer on the Beyond the Shed and SafeSheds programs. Farm Optimisation Group manager Michael Young was also in attendance to speak on containment finishing, while Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development senior project manager Kaylene Parker spoke on the eID rollout.