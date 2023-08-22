One of Summit Fertilizers’ most dedicated Mid West staff members is hanging up her hat after nearly 30 years of serving the “family” of farmers, staff and truckers she says she has gained working in the agricultural sector. Michele George has held the same role of customer service officer at the fertiliser giant’s Geraldton depot in March 1994, but said she had always been able to turn her hand to whatever was required. Some days that included driving a loader or forklift, other days it included sweeping floors, driving trucks, or coordinating all of the shipping and customers coming and going — always with a smile. She laughed as she fondly recalled how she told Summit’s then-depot manager Ian Harrison that the interview process would be more about her interviewing him, rather than the other way around. “I rang him, and he said ‘come down and I will do an interview’,” she said. “And I said ‘I will come down and interview you, and if I like you, I will work for you’ “He was horrified, but it made him want to meet me. And that was the start of my career with Summit.” During the past 30 years, Ms George has most loved working with farmers and her “amazing” colleagues — saying she had enjoyed meeting different generations of farmers. “It has been my life, and I will miss it terribly . . . I will miss the people and the generations of farmers I have worked with,” she said. “From the grandfathers, to the sons, and then the sons of the sons. It has been lovely. I will miss that sense of family. “The comradery with the customers, staff and carriers is what makes it like a big family.” Summit Fertilizers’ staff held a special farewell for Ms George at the business’ marquee at the Mingenew Midwest Expo on August 9, gifting her a blue cake and a rose bush similar to those adorning the Geraldton depot’s driveway. With tears in her eyes, she said she would be retiring in two months’ time after nearly 30 years of having the “pleasure and honour” to serve so many “salt of the earth people”. Summit Fertilizers’ northern regional manager Wayne Foot said there would not be a staff member that had never interacted with Ms George, who had helped oversee the outload of more than 1 million tonnes of product from Geraldton during her career. A sense of adventure means Ms George and her husband plan on retiring to spend more time prospecting — something she said the couple often found themselves too busy to do — and caravanning. “I have so many farmers to go and visit along the way,” she said. “I’ve met so many farmers across the years and haven’t been to their properties, so I’ve told them all that I’m coming to visit them.”