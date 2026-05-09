A former State government agriculture researcher is developing new cropping technology to increase soil productivity and sustainability, no matter the type. Greg Hamilton, a researcher at WA’s Department of Agriculture drew inspiration for the tool when he found that bed re-consolidation was not prevented through ripping, adding gypsum, and utilising no-tillage. Trials conducted on wheat, barley, canola, peas, and lupins in grain growing regions across WA, Queensland and Pakistan showed yield improvement by 25 per cent on average in crops. Mr Hamilton said the patented machine, called the seedbed conditioner, was specifically designed to slice through soil and crop root systems at a depth of about 30cm without inverting or exposing soil, roots, or soil organisms to the atmosphere. “It goes into a pre-ripped seed bed because it’s not designed for an initial ripping of very dense soils, but it will perpetuate the looseness of the soil, so that if you insert it into the soil, it will add about 30cm,” Mr Hamilton said. “Worldwide research on multiple crops and pasture species show that 80 per cent of all root zone is in the top 30cm — that’s where the action is in terms of water, air, biology.” “To get a higher yield, you need a bigger root system — to get a bigger root system you’ll get a higher yield.” Not limited to grain, the seedbed conditioning machinery could be adopted for fruit, vegetable, and cotton, and was suited for all types of soils, he said. Mr Hamilton said the machinery resulted in reduced evaporation losses, increased water absorption and storage capabilities in crops and would ultimately increase grain growers profits if adopted. “The design process began when we realised that permanent raised beds to prevent waterlogging became less effective over time, and now field measurements of the density and the permeability of it just quantified it,” he said. “We thought we need to try and find a way of creating the initial conditions which were so dramatically good.” The machine has a coulter in front of the tine and wide horizontal blades engineered to minimise the draft, preserving surface stubble. “The draft on it is so small that you can put it in front of your seeder, and you can condition your root zone, seed your crop into one operation so there are no extra operations,” he said.