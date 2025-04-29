Anthony Albanese has thrown his support behind a WA Government push to bring the State’s privatised rail network back into public hands during a visit to CBH Group’s Metro Grain Centre in Forrestfield. Standing in the shadow of grain silos next to a railway line, Mr Albanese vowed a re-elected Labor Government would fund a $2.5 million feasibility study into Premier Roger Cook’s plan for the deprivatisation of WA’s freight rail network. Mr Cook and WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti in January announced the WA Labor Government would start negotiations with operator Arc Infrastructure to bring the network back into public ownership. “At the moment, the Commonwealth, through the Australian Rail Track Corporation, owns and maintains the rail line from the South Australian border to Kalgoorlie,” Mr Albanese said. “And as part of our Labor Government’s commitment to WA, we are prepared to take direct control of those parts of the network that the Liberals privatised, including the Eastern Goldfields railway. “This will ensure this vital line is maintained to the proper standard. And it will cut costs for producers and consumers, and boost productivity in every link of the WA supply chain.” Arc Infrastructure secured a 49-year lease after the network was privatised in 2000 by the Liberal-Nationals government of the time. In January, Mr Cook said the demands on the network had grown substantially in recent years and public control would help unlock greater economic activity, and support industry, farmers and regional communities. The Prime Minister also pledged his support for Kalgoorlie-Boulder’s long-mooted rail realignment and intermodal freight hub project, which involves building a an intermodal facility just west of the city. The project would also re-route east-west freight trains, which currently travel through the northern part of town, along a line that would loop to the west and south of Kalgoorlie-Boulder. The Goldfields-Esperance Development Commission is undertaking a feasibility study into the concept. Speaking at CBH Group’s rail-linked grain storage and handling facility in Forrestfield on Thursday, Mr Albanese admitted “I have come to accept that I get more excited about intermodal freight terminals than most people”. “But these are truly transformative projects,” he said. “They take us away from the model of last century, where everything produced in regional Australia had to be loaded on to a truck or a train and travel all the way to a capital city warehouse before it could go anywhere else. “Instead, these terminals are built at the intersection of crucial infrastructure.” He was met by demonstrators outside the mill, protesting against the ban on live sheep exports, with the electorate of Bullwinkel containing many farmers who relied on the trade. Mr Albanese said such projects had economic, environmental and community benefits, which he wanted to see realised in WA. “The fundamental starting point for this project is the WA freight rail network, which includes the Eastern Goldfields railway, the Leonora-Esperance corridor and the narrow gauge network used by grain producers across the Wheatbelt.” City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder mayor Glenn Wilson welcomed the announcement, saying it was encouraging to see that both sides of government recognised the vital role that Kalgoorlie-Boulder could play as a national logistics hub.