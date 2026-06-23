Australia’s chemical regulator and watchdog has decided to not ban paraquat and diquat, instead restricting application rates in a win for growers across the country. The maximum application rate for both chemicals has been reduced from 1150g per hectare to to 231g/ha, and includes a raft of changes to usage patterns and label requirements. The decision has been celebrated as a win for Australian farmers and science-based decisions by peak industry bodies. The ruling from the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority comes after it was first flagged for priority review in the Federal Gazette in May 1995. APVMA chief executive Scott Hansen said paraquat and diquat would remain available for use by Australian farmers with “significant” restrictions on application rates and permitted uses. “To protect users from acute exposure, new restrictions will phase out backpack sprayers and require enclosed mixing and loading systems for all uses, and enhanced personal protection equipment,” he said. Grain Producers Australia research and development spokesman Andrew Weidemann said the APVMA’s findings would ensure two weed management tools critical to minimum and no-till farming systems. “These farming systems have driven significant productivity gains over recent decades while reducing soil erosion, improving moisture retention, lowering fuel use and supporting more sustainable grain production,” he said. Paraquat will continue to be available for use in optical spot spraying technologies, and the continued allowance of crop-topping for pulse growers, with the withholding period increasing from seven to 14 days. “Australia is very fortunate to have an independent, evidence-based agricultural chemical regulatory agency in the APVMA,” Mr Weidemann said. The US State of Vermont banned the herbicide last month after citing concerns about its link to Parkinson’s disease but created a provision for special permits for use on fruit-producing trees until December 31, 2030. It is a non-discriminatory herbicide that works on any plant it comes into contact with, instead of targeting a specific species. Paraquat is listed as a Schedule 7 poison in WA and requires a licence for purchase. It is banned in the European Union. In a statement, the National Farmers Federation said it would take the time to carefully consider the implications of APVMA’s decision for farmers and the nation’s food security. “No one wants to see farmers put at risk, and decisions must continue to be guided by robust scientific evidence, with clear practical and enforceable safety requirements,” chief executive Hamish McIntyre said. Concerns were heightened after the herbicide was the subject of an ABC Landline report in 2024 where the use of the chemical was linked to Parkinson’s disease — manufacturer Syngenta strongly denied the allegation. Syngenta announced in March that it would halt paraquat manufacturing at its Huddersfield site in the United Kingdom, citing significant competition from generic producers. The announcement from the Swiss agribusiness came amid thousands of lawsuits pending in US courts from complainants who said they had developed Parkinson’s disease as a result of exposure to the herbicide. The APVMA delayed the release of its report late last year, pushing the deadline to mid-2026, after the release of a US study that concluded there was great uncertainty around the herbicide’s potential to volatilise than previously considered. A statement from the regulator at the time said the additional time would allow it to assess the research and, if necessary, make any changes to the APVMA’s risk assessments.