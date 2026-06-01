The long-awaited decision on paraquat’s future is expected to be handed down by Australia’s chemical watchdog and regulator in the coming weeks. The ruling will come more than 30 years after it was first flagged for priority review in the Federal Gazette in May 1995. The US State of Vermont banned the herbicide this week after citing concerns about its link to Parkinson’s disease but created a provision for special permits for use on fruit-producing trees until December 31, 2030. In Senate Estimates last Thursday, Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority chief executive Scott Hansen was extensively questioned by Senator David Pocock about the delays to the ruling on the herbicide’s future. Mr Hansen confirmed environmental, human health and residue assessments had been completed, and confirmed the final decision would be handed down within “weeks” rather than months. “(The report) is finished, it’s getting it’s final work over,” he told Senate Estimates. “The actual report itself is one piece of work. The 179 products that need their labels adjusted, changed, and the owners of those products to be notified at the time that we release the report. “That’s where a lot of the legwork goes in to make the behind the scenes work that goes into our chemical work.” Mr Hansen declined to say a definitive date for the report’s release or pre-empt the APVMA’s decision ahead of its release. It is a non-discriminatory herbicide that works on any plant it comes into contact with instead of targeting a specific species. Paraquat is listed as a Schedule 7 poison in WA and requires a licence for purchase. It is banned in the European Union. Concerns became heightened after the herbicide was the subject of an ABC Landline report in 2024 where the use of the chemical was linked to Parkinson’s disease — manufacturer Syngenta strongly denied the allegation. Syngenta announced in March that it would halt paraquat manufacturing at its Huddersfield site in the United Kingdom, citing significant competition from generic producers. The announcement from the Swiss agribusiness came amid thousands of lawsuits pending in US courts from complainants who said they had developed Parkinson’s disease as a result of exposure to the herbicide. The APVMA delayed the release of its report late last year, pushing the deadline to mid-2026, after the release of a US study that concluded there was great uncertainty around the herbicide’s potential to volatilise than previously considered. A statement from the regulator at the time said the additional time would allow it to assess the research and, if necessary, make any changes to the APVMA’s risk assessments.