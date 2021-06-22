Aussie grain growers turn to virtual crop inspection

The Australian grains industry is delivering free virtual crop inspections to international grain markets following strong demand from customers.

Perth-based Australian Grains Export Innovation Centre led a new virtual form of crop inspections to keep Australia’s grain customers well-informed.

The videos are a collaboration between grain producers and organisations across Australia, and cover eastern Australia, South Australia and WA.

The videos help maintain the connection with customers who would usually travel to see crops first-hand, visiting farms, receival sites, ports and research companies.

AEGIC chief executive Richard Simonaitis said maintaining these customer interactions is critically important.

“Our customers highly value keeping track of growing conditions and seeing our supply chains in action,” he said.

“It gives them confidence in our production systems and supply chains, and just as importantly, it helps maintain the human connections between producer, trader and customer.

“The virtual crop video series is able to support these requirements and build new relationships within the industry.”

Mr Simonaitis said there is strong demand for the Australian industry to continue the series in this year.

“We received an abundance of great feedback from international customers. This is a fantastic example of the industry working together for a great outcome,” he said

The videos are translated into five languages and distributed to flour millers, brewers, maltsters, government agencies, traders, and other stakeholders across 12 countries.

The first videos for the year have been released and are being well-received.

The videos are a collaboration with ADM, CBH Group, CHS Broadbent, GrainCorp, GrainGrowers, the Grain Industry Association of WA and Viterra.

The videos are also supported by GIMAF, Grain Producers Australia, Grain Producers SA, and Grain Trade Australia.

To view the videos, visit aegic.org.au/international-customers/virtual-crop-inspections/