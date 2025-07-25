The future of the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre is up in the air as it moves away from the State Government and towards to an industry-led model. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis said the State would “relinquish” its AEGIC membership after industry requests to make it “independent of government”. “We have capacity and commitment to research… to be the premier destination for agrifood innovation and collaboration,” she said. “However, where industry has reached a level of maturity and seeks to be independent of government, we are open and responsive to industry’s changing needs.” The WA Government has tipped more than $40m into funding AEGIC since it was set up as an equal partnership with the farmer and Federally-funded Grains Research Development Corporation in 2012. AEGIC’s primary focus is to increase value in industry by ensuring the nation’s grain meets the needs of customers and end-users. In 2023, GRDC transferred its 50 per cent ownership of AEGIC to Grains Australia — a national group designed to bring together the nation’s grains “industry good functions”. Ms Jarvis revealed GRDC had launched a review that same year, to determine the “most efficient way to deliver these industry good functions”. “In early 2025, a working group made up of the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, AEGIC and Grains Australia recommended an industry-led model for AEGIC,” she said. Ms Jarvis said GRDC had since committed to provide $12m per annum to an industry-led, WA-based organisation as part of Grains Australia. But what that organisation would be — or if it would be AEGIC — is not yet known. Ms Jarvis said the State Government would maintain its current funding arrangement for AEGIC until June 2026 and would “continue to work alongside Grains Australia to support our valuable grains industry”. She said the State Government was committed to partnering with industry through joint investment, including research and development. GRDC has been contacted for comment.