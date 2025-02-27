WA can now lay claim to the most lucrative clearing sale in Australian history after more than 600 items were sold for a whopping $31 million across a “truly amazing” six days in the eastern Wheatbelt. Local and interstate buyers turned out in droves for the Merredin Farms Dispersal Online Auction, which was held by Queensland-based NASCO Auctioneers from February 14 to 20 with inspection days held throughout. NASCO Auctioneers managing director Chris Goscomb said all of the 600-plus items had sold, with corporate buyers “blown out of the water” by family farming enterprises keen to take home “well-presented” machinery. Competition was fierce across all categories, but it was a John Deere 9R 640 tractor that netted the top price of $674,300 including GST. “The sale went extremely well ... the interest was unbelievable, as you would expect with a sale of this nature,” Mr Goscomb said. “The equipment presented in very good condition. “When you combine quantity with quality, you get an outstanding result.” More than 30 John Deere tractors were among the items that went under the hammer, as well as 15 headers, 16 header fronts, 40 air seeders and carts, and 18 sprayers, as well as prime movers, trailers and a raft of other farming gear, including sheep equipment. Merredin Farms’ former owners, Saudi Arabian company SALIC, initiated Australia’s biggest clearing sale after it sold the 78,000ha portfolio — WA’s biggest farming portfolio — to a group of six local farmers in January. Among the six was WA grain farming legend John Nicoletti, who bought back some of the land he sold to SALIC for $70m in 2019. Mr Nicoletti was also among the 1500-plus people who turned out to the inspection days. But he said the sale had been “too strong” for him and joked he should “get a dividend” after selling some of the equipment to SALIC. “They made a bit of a profit after five years,” he laughed. “It was a fantastic sale ... and deservedly so. Everything was well presented, and marketed correctly.” More than 5000 registered bidders and 30,000 viewers watched the online auction on Thursday, February 20. About 95 per cent of the items were sold to WA farmers, Mr Goscomb said, despite “major” interest from the Eastern States. “There were Eastern States buyers that flew over and inspected the gear,” he said. “There was a real buzz ... WA is a big State and there were guys that had driven up to six days to have a look at the gear.” Farm Machinery and Industry Association of WA chair Tim Boekeman said it was an “outstanding” result. Mr Goscomb said SALIC set a target of how much it wanted to make from the sale and the “magic number” was achieved Thursday morning. “By mid-morning (February 20) the overall figure hoped to be achieved was met,” he said. “By early afternoon all reserves were dropped and everything was sold by late afternoon. “I have had a lot of emails and text messages saying well done ... it was an amazing sale to be a part of and to watch.” Mr Goscomb said the overwhelming interest meant there was “no one volume buyer”, with most picking up two or three major items. Most of the equipment is expected to be picked up within the next two weeks, but east coast buyers have been given a month. “We had buyers from across WA, all the way down to Esperance and way up to Halls Creek in the Kimberley,” he said. SALIC was contacted for comment. BIG-TICKET ITEMS (including GST) Top Priced Header: 2022 John Deere 9R 640 Tractor, $674,300 Top Priced Header Front: 2018 Midwest 60ft draper, header front and trailer, $137,500 Top Priced Sprayer: 2023 John Deere 616R SP sprayer, 36m steel boom, $664,950 Top Priced Chaser Bin: 2017 Dunstan 39 tonne chaser bin, $174,350 Top Priced Mother Bin: 2018 Dunstan, 110 tonne mother bin, $149,050 Top Priced Header Front: 2018 Mid West, 60ft draper header front and trailer, $137,500