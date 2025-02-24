WA grains legend Duncan Young has been named Australia’s best cropping farmer after being recognised for his on-farm excellence and industry leadership. Mr Young, who has farmed at York and Beverley for more than 30 years, claimed the top grains gong in The Weekly Times Coles Farmer of the Year Awards at a gala ceremony in Melbourne on Friday night. He returned to the family farming business in 1994 and transformed it into a 100 per cent cropping enterprise, integrating precision agriculture, diverse rotations, and on-farm desalination to improve sustainability and resilience. The awards, now in their 13th year, honour the best in beef, cropping, dairy, horticulture, and sheep farming, and innovation across the nation. The awards attracted finalists from every State in Australia, with Mr Young awarded his accolade in front of more than 200 people at the MCG. Mr Young, the only WA winner this year, said it was serendipitous timing that he happened to be in Melbourne for a meeting and was able to attend the awards. “I have no idea who nominated me, so it was a surprise to find out,” he said. “I was quite shocked to find out I had won . . . it is good recognition, but it is good recognition for the rest of agriculture.” Mr Young, who grows crops across five different farms in the Wheatbelt, said his passion for the grains industry was still as “strong as ever” after more than three decades. “I love the innovation and the fact we are taking large jumps fairly quickly,” he said. “I think it is that factor that you are always learning . . . there is never a dull day, there is always something new to learn. “When you love your job, it makes it an easy decision to keep doing it.” Beyond the farm, Mr Young has a long history of grower advocacy and is on the board of both Grain Producers Australia and WAFarmers. Grain Producers Australia chair Barry Large, who is also from WA, said Mr Young’s recognition highlighted both his on-farm excellence and his significant contributions to industry leadership. “Duncan is an asset to GPA and the broader grains industry,” Mr Large said. “His ability to combine innovation in sustainable farming with a strong voice for growers makes him a leader in Australian agriculture. His work not only improves his own operation but also strengthens the industry through his advocacy and leadership.” Mr Young was one of two WA finalists this year, with second-generation capsicum and eggplant farmer from the Peel region Zeke Zalsman nominated in the horticulture category for his work at the Zaldeesh Farms at Oldbury. South Australian dairy farmers the Altmann family of Murray Bridge won the overall award and were named Australia’s best farmers after dramatically increasing production within their dairy herd by implementing innovation and sustainability measures. Awards were handed out across six categories, with other winners including the Musolino family of South Australia (horticulture), the Said family of Victoria (innovation), the Allen family of Victoria (beef), and the Kerin family of New South Wales (sheep).