Grain exports are flowing out of WA’s South West as global agribusiness Bunge fires up its shipping program and the State’s bumper harvest moves into full swing. Bunge — WA’s second-largest grain handler and exporter behind CBH Group — loaded its first ship for the season from the Port of Bunbury on November 26, exporting 60,000 tonnes of barley bound for China. The company this year opened a high-moisture barley segregation to help farmers get grain moving straight off the header and onto ships at Bunbury, a move that contributed to the loading of Bunge’s first vessel of the season. Bunge Australia-New Zealand industrial management senior director James Murray said the new segregation helped farmers start delivering grain earlier than usual, kickstarting the company’s shipping program in November. “We’re pleased to see local farmers’ grain leave our network for international markets on our first shipment for the season,” he said. “We are looking forward to more shipments continuing to leave our Bunbury port. “The WA crop is looking fantastic, with great quality and yields across the State. “Our team is focused on receiving and moving grain safely and efficiently to allow farmers to keep harvesting and meet strong global demand.” The Sakizaya Zest, sailing under the flag of Panama, arrived safely at the Port of Nansha in China’s south-east on December 15, heralding the start of what Bunge expects to be a busy shipping season. The Port of Bunbury shipping stem shows another grain ship has departed since then, with another four set to set sail before the end of the year. WA farmers are about halfway through harvesting what industry predicts will be a record 26.5Mt crop, driven by a big increase in planting hectares and the amount of barley planted this year. Bunge — a major buyer of grain in WA — ships grain to 28 countries from ports across the State. For the first time, Bunge offered pricing for farmers all five port zones — from Geraldton to Esperance — this year, offering standard five-day end-of-week payment terms, and what it said were flexible payment options to suit farmers’ needs. Bunge opened its $40 million Bunbury export terminal and storage facility in 2014, breaking CBH’s 80-year plus monopoly on bulk grain exports from the State, before opening its upcountry sites in Kukerin and Arthur River the following year. This harvest is the first since Bunge’s $34 billion merger with Viterra in July, creating what the company described as a “premier agribusiness” connecting Australian farmers directly to consumers. The merger brought together about 900 employees servicing more than 13,000 farmer customers nationally, combining 55 storage sites, six port terminals and two import facilities across Victoria and South Australia. Bunge origination manager for WA Rob Haddrill encouraged farmers looking to sell their grain to connect with the local team, saying its goal was to “connect WA farmers’ grain” to a global network. “Our team is already working with farmers across the state and ready to support more customers as the season continues,” he said. “We offer flexible payment terms, competitive pricing across all five port zones, and tailored contract options, including for those with on-farm storage.”