WA’s grain handling giant is weathering the fertiliser market storm caused by geopolitical instability, and is adjusting for a “considerably different” harvest at the end of the year. Speaking at the WAFarmers grain conference in Albany on June 26, CBH chief marketing and trading officer Paul Smith said the cooperative proactively bought more grain “than ever before” in order to support the market rather than deliberately stepping back to manage its risk. “We sold more grain that we’ve ever sold before in history to our international customers,” he said. “As a result we’ve shipped more grain and executed more vessels than ever before, despite this market uncertainty, and our market share is the highest it’s been in recent years.” He said CBH had put “genuine pressure” on prices to ensure the maximum amount of money stayed with WA’s growers by becoming increasingly market competitive. “When Australia closed and global fertiliser supply chains came under immediate pressure, some competitors, bigger suppliers in WA, were looking to protect their balance sheet from the risk,” Mr Smith said. “We prioritised meeting our contractual commitments, and never once indicated we were seeking to walk away, that provided certainty for decision-making for our grower customers as well.” He said the grain handler had invested more then $2 billion in the supply chain over the last five years to upgrade and expand the network’s capacity and ability to accommodate the State’s growing harvest tonnage each year. “Last year alone $519 million went into new storage, rail locomotives and wagons, site turn-out capability, and port upgrades,” Mr Smith said. “Since 2020, storage capacity in our network is up seven million tonnes — a 40 per cent increase. “We’re adding 650 new railway leads, 24 new locomotives — doubling our fleet, improving capacity and our efficiency, all of which will make you more competitive on the international market.” Mr Smith the receival of 24.2Mt amid WA’s biggest harvest on record showed the CBH system continued to hold. “We received 680,000 tonnes in a single day, we outturned 2.5Mt from our network into the export market over the month of January . . . so far this season the network has already outturned over 16Mt for the year, which is an incredible effort,” he said. Geopolitical instability and the war in the Middle East, limiting input supplies and sending costs skyrocketing, has changed the commodity mix coming out of WA this year “considerably” to previous seasons. “That has implications for how we market the crop and what it means for market behaviour and risk,” Mr Smith said. But despite the farmers uncertainty around securing inputs, the co-op giant won’t be expanding business into diesel any time soon. “I think from a co-op perspective we are very focused on the things that we’re directly engaged with that directly impact growers from a production vehicle perspective,” Mr Smith said. “At this stage CBH’s focus is not to be in handling fuel and to become a storage depot for fuel. “I think there’s ways for that to happen in Western Australia, but we’d like to see the government play their role around energy security for Australia, and then see what comes from that.” Mr Smith said the co-operative acted “with purpose” during the instability to prioritise growers’ interests and undertook risk in order to provide support for members. “Our purpose is to ensure growers have access to a competitive, liquid, and transparent market for WA grain and fertiliser, which drives value through price competition and enabling well-informed decision making,” he said.