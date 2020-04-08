CBH breaks ground on $200m bin upgrades

CBH has broken ground on three of six bin upgrades planned for this year, with builders starting work at Moora, Konnongorring and Watheroo.

The company plans to spend $200 million, adding 573,000 tonnes of permanent storage at six sites across its five port zones this year.

At Moora, workers from Georgiou Group have started to build four open bulkheads, adding 132,000 tonnes of storage and boosting its capacity to 322,000 tonnes, and upgrade the marshal area.

At Konnongorring and Watheroo, WCP Civil has started to build 84,000 tonnes and 70,000 tonnes capacity respectively.

This includes three open bulkheads and a new conveyor-loading system at Konnongorring, taking its capacity to 216,000 tonnes, and a new conveyor-loading system at Watheroo.

A CBH spokeswoman said the company expected to award contracts for the other three sites, at Brookton, Hyden and Dale, in coming weeks.

She said the company was pushing on with the upgrades in a bid to have them finished by harvest but was closely monitoring coronavirus stoppages.

Camera Icon Georgiou Group starts work at CBH's Watheroo site. Credit: Lauren Ellis

Construction companies have been given the green light to continue operating after the Federal Government deemed the industry an essential service.

“CBH is following all developments of the COVID-19 outbreak and are currently reviewing impacts across the business,” the CBH spokeswoman said.

“This includes our 2020 storage expansion projects across the network.

“We are taking all practicable precautionary steps to preserve the continuation of our current network investment projects prior to harvest.”

Camera Icon Georgiou Group starts work at CBH's Watheroo site. Credit: Lauren Ellis

Once completed, Brookton will have an extra 127,000 tonnes of storage, Hyden an additional 136,000 tonnes, and there will be room for 14,000 more tonnes at Dale.

The spend adds to the $285 million CBH spent last year upgrading its storage facilities in WA, including $150 million for upgrading permanent storage.

Last year, works focused on upgrades at Broomehill, Lake Grace, Gairdner, Dowerin, McLevie, Wickepin, Cranbrook and Dulyalbin, and a new site at Narngulu.

The upgrades boosted storage capacity to 313,050 tonnes at Broomehill, 313,028 tonnes at Lake Grace, 293,200 tonnes at Gairdner, 267,400 tonnes at Dowerin, 329,500 tonnes at McLevie, 243,975 tonnes at Wickepin, 536,450 tonnes at Cranbrook and 100,600 tonnes at Dulyalbin.

The upgrades are part of a network strategy that will ultimately reduce CBH’s 200 receival sites to 100 bigger and more efficient sites.

The 100 identified bins already take 90 per cent of the State’s crop.