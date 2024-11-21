The CBH Group has revealed it has had the biggest day of deliveries on record, after WA growers delivered over 620,000 tonnes of grain to the co-operative’s receival sites on Monday.

This total surpassed the previous record of 603,000t, set in December 2, 2022.

Daily site receival records were broken at eight CBH sites - Nyabing, Mt Madden, Gairdner, Perenjori, Merredin, Wickepin, Corrigin and York.

CBH took to social media on Tuesday to make the announcement.

“This is a huge amount of grain, which would fill the equivalent of 320 Olympic size swimming pools,” the statement read.

“Alternatively, if you were to line enough trucks up end to end to hold this amount of grain, it would take 12,400 50-tonne trucks and stretch for 450km – the distance from Perth to Albany!”

CBH congratulated all the growers, contractors and co-operative employees across the State, and took the chance to issue another reminder to stay safe during harvest.

“During harvest it is critical to safely and efficiently receive grain and enable growers to get back in to the paddock, and its great to see our infrastructure performing well,” the statement read.

The news comes after CBH announced WA growers had delivered more than 3.2 million tonnes of grain to the co-operative’s receival bins across the State from November 11 to 18 — almost a 1.4Mt boost from the previous week’s total.

CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw credited the boost in receivals to the sites’ extended opening hours and growers delivering as much grain as possible before the wet weather kicked in.

From November 11-18, growers in the Kwinana North Zone delivered 767,800t, followed by Albany (748,900t), Kwinana South (673,400t), Geraldton (564,900t), and Esperance (463,200).

As of November 18, CBH had received 40 per cent of the 2024-25 crop production forecast by the Grain Industry Association of WA.