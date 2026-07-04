Five new faces from across three districts have joined the Co-operative Bulk Handling Growers’ Advisory Council. Lindsay Marsh of Karlgarin and Ashlyn Ridgway of Beverley have been chosen to represent District 3, while Woogenellup’s Nathan Crosby will represent District 4. District 5 will be represented by Ravensthorpe’s Jodi Duncan and Cascade’s Jason Vermeesch. CBH chair Simon Stead congratulated the new cohort on their appointment, welcoming them to the council. “The GAC gives growers a direct voice in shaping the future of their co-operative,” he said. “These new councillors bring valuable local insight and fresh perspectives as we continue delivering on our Path to 2033 strategy. I look forward to hearing their insights and working together to deliver better outcomes for WA growers. “I’d also like to acknowledge our outgoing members and thank them for the contribution they’ve made to the GAC and the wider grain industry.” The councillors began their four-year terms on July 1. The five positions became available after Tarnya Fraser, Tamara Alexander, Peter Kirchner, and Jules Alvaro reached the end of their terms. Mark Mudie’s position for District 5 was declared vacant after his death in December. Mr Marsh said he was eager to begin work on the council. “I look forward to contributing to the CBH Group’s continued success in the planning and implementation of strategies for receiving, handling and marketing of WA’s expanding grain production,” he said.