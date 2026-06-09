Three genetic research projects are under way to lay sound foundations to develop new high performance, resilient canola varieties. The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is leading a frost project and collaborating with its NSW counterpart on acidic soils and biomass conversion research. Each project is backed by Grains Research and Development Corporation co-investment. Canola is Australia’s third-largest crop by value and the most important break crop for cereals. It produces oil for human consumption, as well as plant material for biodiesel production and animal feed. The Reducing The Frost Sensitivity Of Canola In Australia project aims to identify frost-tolerant germplasm that will help boost the yield of crops subject to frost conditions by more than 4 per cent. DPIRD research scientist Brenton Leske said the project would assess the genetic diversity of Australian and international open pollinated and hybrid varieties. “This research will help develop a complete understanding of where the greatest frost effects are to improve screening for canola frost tolerance,” Dr Leske said. “Trials will be undertaken in multiple frost prone areas across Australia to develop more frost-tolerant varieties.” The ‘Development of genetic selection tools for improved canola acid soils tolerance’ research objective is to expand the area suitable for canola production and increase yields by 1.5pc. Department research scientist Rosemary Smith said developing varieties with acid soils tolerance could be an effective means of overcoming the constraint. “The first phase of this work, undertaken by NSW DPIRD, will identify the genes and genomic regions associated with acid soils tolerance, which will test candidate lines under a range of Australian conditions,” Ms Smith said. “The project team will develop screening methods to be made available to canola breeders and pre-breeding entities, validated by glasshouse and field trails. “The end result will enable the development of high-yielding canola varieties with improved acid soil tolerance for targeted production environments across Australia.” The Determining Source To Sink Relationships In Canola And Identifying Exploitable Genetic Diversity project aims to identify the traits that increase and stabilise the conversion of canola biomass to grain yield. The research will deliver valuable information on traits that influence the ratio between yield and biomass — known as the harvest index — and the interactions between them. This includes physiological traits such as plant emergence, shoot biomass, flowering, plant height, stem carbohydrates and plant nitrogen. A diverse selection of canola lines will be compared in high and low rainfall environments under different agronomic treatments, including nitrogen rate, crop density, defoliation and sowing time. Researchers will work with the GRDC’s Analytics for the Australian Grains Industry partners, Curtin University, University of Queensland and University of Adelaide to deliver crucial genetics data analysis. The DPIRD Node of the Australian Plant Phenomics Network has been engaged on the use of high-throughput drone imaging and phenotyping analytics to investigate critical traits and physiological drivers that could improve the efficiency of converting biomass into seed yield. GRDC oilseeds manager Allison Pearson said interest in canola for human consumption, animal feed and biodiesel production continued to grow. “To satisfy these differing requirements, it’s important to understand the genetics behind the physiological framework that drives yield and biomass,” Dr Pearson said. “This innovative work will also deliver high throughput tools and technologies to assist genetic selection to improve the conversion of biomass to grain yield to help tailor varieties to desired end uses.”