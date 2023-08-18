Climate change and social license issues were key reasons why the Grower Group Alliance was unable to attract representatives from Western Australian farm advocacy groups to its Forum 23 conference.

The GGA conference, held at the Joondalup Resort on July 28, attracted about 150 researchers and grower group members, as well as agricultural industry and State Government representatives.

On at least three occasions during the conference the issue of social license was raised, while climate change was a main theme as the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals were discussed and weaved into presentations in order to encourage more action by farmers to curb the trend of increasing global carbon emissions and reach “net zero” by 2030.

Camera Icon WAFarmers president John Hassell. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

“They should stick to growing crops and helping the industry with those related issues, and not politics — leave the politics to us,” Mr Hassell said.

“Farmers need to completely reject social license, because there’s nothing scientific about it.

“We shouldn’t allow ourselves to be pushed around by people who don’t get their own way (on regulatory or political changes).”

Mr Hassell said environmental, social and corporate governance related issues, or ESGs, were being pushed on farmers who just wanted to get on with running their businesses and doing what they do best — feeding people.

Camera Icon Calingiri farmer Gary McGill. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

“It’s one of the reasons that the PGA is not a member of the National Farmers’ Federation,” Mr McGill said.

“They have a policy of net zero by 2030 — it’s in their thinking — but it’s not in the thinking of the PGA.”

Mr McGill said that environmental changes were “seasonal variations”, which changed every year, and the planet needed carbon for trees to grow and prosper.

“I’m very much opposed to these concepts,” he said.

“Science is critical to where agriculture is today compared to the 1950s, but I have concerns that somewhere down the track they will be unhappy with the way things have gone because of these policies.”

Mr McGill said those pushing the climate change issue in the grains industry were “predicting utopian outcomes” but it was unlikely to happen when food security was such a massive issue around the world and land areas used for farming weren’t increasing, but in some cases decreasing.