Harvest is ramping up across WA, but for some farmers in the Esperance Port Zone it’s coming to a close after what many say has been a dream run. WA’s grain harvest kicked off this year with a 55t barley delivery to CBH Group’s Chadwick site near Esperance on October 12. The Esperance Port Zone continues to lead the 2025 harvest with 2.6Mt delivered as of November 30, and growers are beginning to wrap up harvesting operations. For Scaddan farmer Tom Curnow, harvest wrapped up this week on December 1 after a “pretty good run” despite issues with headers and rainfall. He said this year’s crop was 50 per cent GM canola, with the rest evenly split between wheat and barley across a total of 3600ha. “Last year we finished around the third (of December) . . . we just had like four or five days where we didn’t harvest — it was when we had that weather come through across the whole state,” Mr Curnow said. “Everything went pretty smoothly. “It was pretty hard on the headers this year with big crops and a lot of biomass to process — that was one of the biggest issues we had with machinery, just doing belt and stuff all the time.” Separate from his main cropping operation, Mr Curnow also planted about 100ha of barley late on August 19 because the paddocks had been too wet prior. He expects to harvest the remaining amount in a few weeks time. Crop growers Pete and Tash Piggott farm 65km west of Esperance and have experienced a “relatively wet growing season”. “It has been a relatively wet growing season, and looked like it was going to get too wet for us, but it dried up in time to not lose too much to flooding,” Mrs Piggott said. The pair planted 1625ha of wheat and canola each this year across 3250ha, and expect to have 500ha left by the end of Tuesday, December 2. “Canola and wheat yields have both been pretty good, but wheat quality has been a bit mixed this year, with high screenings — but (we’re) happy overall.” Mrs Piggott said. “Harvest has been a bit on and off, with a couple of rain events during the season.” In the Grain Industry Association of WA’s latest crop report, author Michael Lamond said harvest in the Esperance and Geraldton Port Zones were further advanced than the remainder of the state. “Harvest across the Esperance region is well advanced, with most growers around halfway through, although progress has been slower on the eastern side of the port zone due to later harvest start times during the day,” he said. He said both areas were set to for new tonnage records of about 4.5Mt each if grain continues flowing in at the current rate. CBH Group chief operations officer Mick Daw said harvest momentum should be helped by forecasted warm and dry conditions, with staff ready for an increased pace of harvest. “Warm weather will set growers up for a good run at harvesting, instead of the stop-start conditions they faced during November,” he said. “We know that growers are reporting higher than expected yields, so as a result we have already seen two 600,000 tonne days, including a new daily receival record for the CBH network.”