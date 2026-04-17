Recent rains following two ex-tropical cyclones have brought a positive start to WA’s grain-growing regions, despite area shrinkage following supply constraints, soaring costs, and uncertainty. The first crop report of the year from the Grains Industry Association of Western Australia, released on Friday, predicted a smaller cropping area of 8.93 million hectares, down from last year’s 9.45Mha. Wheat planting is likely to be down, with only 3.68Mha to be planted in comparison with last year’s 4.29Mha. Barley and canola planting is forecast to grow this year at the expense of wheat crops — 2.05Mha is predicted to be set aside for barley, and 1.99Mha for canola. Oats and lupin planting has also increased on a smaller scale. Crop report author Michael Lamond said poorer-performing paddocks were expected to be left fallow or replaced by pasture or grain legume if a farmer’s rotation allowed. “Growers are prioritising inputs to maximise yields and profitability on the better set-up and potentially higher potential yielding paddocks over those with lower potential yields,” he said. Seeding is under way in the Geraldton area, with growers taking advantage of post-cyclone rains to plant large areas of canola. Paddocks that have been planted are showing signs of good density and are at two to four-leaf stage. Canola is expected to make up between 40 and 60 per cent of growers’ plantings in the northern Wheatbelt, lured by attractive economics and good subsoil moisture reserve despite soaring urea costs. Seeding is also in progress in the areas around Albany. Some growers have already finished their canola sowing, while others are only just gearing up. On average, between 20 and 30 per cent of planned canola planting in the western Albany area is complete. While most growers have sufficient inputs — fuel, fertiliser, and crop treatments — for seeding, concern and anxiety remains for future supply availability and security throughout the winter growing season. “It’s the post-seeding period that currently poses the most risk, particularly for nitrogen fertiliser availability and price,” Mr Lamond said. “The fertiliser supply situation is improving, which will help with final potential yields, although the combined cost blowouts of all inputs are forcing growers to scale back planned seeding programs, with the less profitable paddocks being dropped out of programs.” Ex-tropical cyclones Mitchell and Narelle brought “significant” rain to a large area of WA’s grain-growing regions, and the Esperance region copped rain in early April, pushing soil water stores to above average. Esperance has experienced one of its “best starts in recent memory” after welcoming an even distribution of rain between 100mm and 130mm across the zone. Some growers began seeding late last month, with many having completed 20-40 per cent of their programs. Canola crops are said to be looking good, with more expected to go in the ground. While geopolitical constraints have caused concern among WA’s grain growers, Mr Lamond said many were planning to be more conservative this year to save prior profits. “The current cost and supply squeeze is putting a dampener on the opportunity for another high-tonnage year in WA, which the widespread early rain could have provided, as crop area and yields will be constrained as growers manage risk,” he said. “In saying this, well before the international scene changed, most growers were already planning to take a more risk-averse approach in 2026 anyway to preserve capital following the recent good run of years.”