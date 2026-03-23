Australia’s heavy reliance on imported fertiliser — coupled with a limited capacity for onshore manufacturing — is “severely” exposed to the conflict in the Middle East. Fertiliser prices have skyrocketed in the nearly three weeks since war broke out, with tensions leaving the key transit route through the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed, and farmers facing increasing costs on almost every front. Australia largely imports its fertiliser supply due to low onshore production capability — last year about 7.9 million tonnes were imported of the 8.7 million tonnes consumed. Speaking at the WAFarmers annual general meeting in Perth on Friday, CSBP sales strategy and reliability manager Ben Sudlow said WA was currently holding nearly half a million litres of fertiliser. “One of the blessings in WA, compared with what’s happening at least, is there’s probably around 400,000 tonnes of liquid fertiliser sitting in tanks at the moment,” he said. “Seeding gets away in this State with nitrogen crops that may not be very valuable in other markets.” Prices on March 20 for urea were priced about $1242/tonne and MAP/DAP was priced at $1171/tonne with prices set to increase. About 35 per cent of the world’s urea supply originates from the Middle East — where 68 per cent of Australia’s annual urea supply is exported from — and is currently constrained by the Strait’s closure through which about 140 ships usually travel through every day. Mr Sudlow said there was about half a million tonnes of urea sitting in loaded ships in the Persian Gulf, waiting for the strait to open. Urea imported to Australia is predominantly produced in the Middle East, originating from Gulf states such as Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. European farmers heavily rely on Egyptian urea transported through the Suez Canal. Mr Sudlow said the concerns around oil supply is valid, but that fertiliser supply and market access was the “most significant concern”. “The Middle East is important in terms of fertiliser . . . not just to Australia but to the globe,” he said. Mr Sudlow said the logical next step for farmers was to turn to the South East Asia fertiliser market — but China has since restricted its $13 billion a year fertiliser exports, in particular urea and phosphate, to protect its own domestic market. The restriction of urea and phosphate trade around the world will mean not only fluctuating prices but “increasingly structurally” short supply for the months ahead — casting doubt on WA’s ability to smash last year’s harvest record of 27.3Mt. “We’ve got some capacity to manufacture, however the import market for urea might be 200,000 or 300,000 tonnes,” Mr Sudlow said. “There’s only so much production can make up if China were not to come back and re-export.”