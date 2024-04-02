Mounting cost pressures have many WA grain growers nearing “breaking point”, a new report has found, with farm input costs increasing by a “staggering” 72 per cent in just six years.

The report by the WA Grains Group concluded grain production nationwide was “at a crisis point”, with uncertainty in Government policy and instability in global markets also contributing.

WAGG chair and Coorow farmer Alastair Falconer said “immediate action” was needed to help farming communities overcome a raft of sustainability and production challenges.

“Despite average yields and average prices, producers will still incur a financial loss due to the current input costs,” he said.

“Over the past six years, costs per hectare have surged by a staggering 72 per cent, or $330 — a rate increase well beyond the standard Consumer Price Index measure of inflation.

“There was a grain price increase on the back of the Ukraine war, but the price offered to Australian growers has been significantly below world prices due to constraints in the Australian supply chain.”

The report found grain receival fees had risen by 26 per cent, while the costs of freight to port and freight to silo were up 64 per cent and 58 per cent respectively.

Camera Icon WA Grains Group president Alastair Falconer. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

The cost of fertiliser and soil ameliorants was up 125 per cent, fuel and oil 99 per cent, chemicals 54 per cent, and crop insurance a whopping 363 per cent.

Chief among a raft of “opportunities for change” flagged in the report was the need for agricultural food production systems to be exempt from any Net Zero Plan, a move Mr Falconer said would protect food security and farm sustainability.

“Agricultural food production systems are under unnecessary pressure... Australian grain farmers are at a crisis point, but there is an opportunity to turn this around if the Government takes action,” he said.

The report noted recent developments in grain markets, including an influx of cheap Ukrainian grain, had led to “significant shifts”.

Abundant supplies from the Black Sea region had caused futures prices to revert to “historical levels”, with Ukrainian grain now being transported via rail and road directly into the European Union rather than traditional routes to North Africa and China.

“Europe is importing these cheaper oilseeds without adhering to the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) protocols that Australian and Canadian farmers must follow,” the report said.

“Despite being the most sustainably produced oilseeds with minimal greenhouse gas emissions, Australian canola is losing favour compared to the competitively priced canola from Ukraine.”

The report called for Australia to be exempt from the ISCC system, favouring the promotion of Australian grain production to the global marketplace.

“Forcing a European compliance system on Australian farmers is only resulting in reduced profitability for us,” it said.

“The markets are still buying, driven by price.”

Also flagged was the need for “more competition and smart investment” from bulk grain handlers — a move that would enable grain to be moved from the paddock to global markets faster and cheaper.

More competition within the bulk handling and port access sector of the grains industry would “generate more cost savings in growers’ pockets, with increased efficiencies and reduced demurrage”.

“Container terminal operation requires urgent regulation to prevent further abuse of power from a monopoly of providers, applying unreasonable charges impacting the viability of the export grains industry,” the report said.

Meanwhile, it found the impact of the Albanese Government’s plan to phase-out live sheep exports by sea was having a compounding effect on mixed grain and sheep producers.

Enforcing the policy would have a further detrimental effect on grain producers as domestic feed demand would be “significantly reduced”.

The report also recommended a review by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission of the Australian grains market, encouragement and support of skilled labour in the grains industry, and support for the existing Working Holiday Maker program.