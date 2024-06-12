Much-needed rainfall has fallen across the State after a large cold front passed through WA’s Mid West and South West before travelling inland to parts of the Wheatbelt and Great Southern agriculture regions. The development of the front last Thursday signalled the start of heavy rainfall for some areas such as Paynedale, Capel and Boyanup North which recorded 40-50mm in a single hour. Rainfall in the Mid West was also substantial, with Binnu recording 151.6mm from June 4 to 10, along with 98.4mm at Morawa and 83.6mm at Mingenew. West Binnu cropping and sheep producer Terry Carson said he received 130mm over the past week, with most falling on Saturday, June 8. “We had 22mm on Thursday but Saturday was constant rain,” Mr Carson said. “There is plenty of stubble left, so good management has meant erosion has been minimal, our crops and pasture are looking good, even the canola.” He said pasture was recovering with grass and clover now coming through after the weekend’s downpour. “I’m still hand feeding to keep the protein levels up to our ewes with lambs at foot; I expect over the next 10 days our pasture will get away,” Mr Carson said. Rain was expected to continue this week from Tuesday in some parts with a cloud band tapping into tropical moisture and moving across the Mid West and Great Southern regions, thickening on Wednesday as it travels towards the Bight. At Southern Brook, between Northam and Meckering in the Wheatbelt, Nathan Lawrence received 40mm from Thursday night through to the weekend which has seen his canola which germinated early in May rejuvenated. He said it had been a very dry start to the year but the past week’s rainfall had kicked things along and he was feeling more positive about the season ahead. “We have had some crop come up and not get the follow-up rain it needed. It’s a bit patchy in places; we will re-sow these areas if needed,” Mr Lawrence said. He said pasture paddocks were also recovering with their Poll Dorset sheep having lambed earlier in the year and doing well despite the dry autumn. At Yanmah, about 15km north-west of Manjimup, cattle producer Jamie Nicolaou had recorded a total of 90mm so far for the month. “Things have certainly turned around: feed has taken off, the cows are happy, I’m happy — no stress,” he said. “I just wish a bit more would head out to my friends in the Wheatbelt.” Wagin cropping and sheep producer Jim West said they had received 50mm since May 28. They are now busy spreading urea after receiving 18mm on Saturday, followed by another 6.5mm up until Tuesday, with the rest of the week looking good. “The pasture is looking good, our wheat is starting to come up, we have sown vetch and medic which is looking wonderful, and the sub-clover is starting to come through,” Mr West said. He said they had sown canola in May and it had been “looking crook”, but recent rain had seen it bounce back. Great Southern region sheep producers Marie and Ian O’Dea, of Carbarup, said they had received a slightly disappointing 15mm over the past week. “Its been almost enough (to boost pasture growth), we are waiting on more rain,” Mrs O’Dea said. “Each time we check the gauge it’s been under 10mm; its more like winter now so the lack of rainfall is concerning.” East Gnowangerup cropping and sheep producer Steven Stutley said they had received 25mm over the past week which had seen pastures pick up. “We’re still putting in our crop and are about a third of the way through our program, but if we get a good run should be finished in a week to 10 days,” Mr Stutley said. He said this year they had increased their cropping program and had reduced sheep numbers. “We are putting in 300ha of wheat and 200ha of barley,” Mr Stutley said. “Our sheep numbers have reduced to 600 ewes and hoggets and 50 wethers. “It’s been the first time we have decided not to put rams in so we don’t have any young lambs at foot.” Mr Stutley said the decision not to put any rams in was based primarily on not having enough water. “The water in our dams has been low. Amazingly, they have just hung in there,” he said. “Recent rain has started to see these dams start to collect more water.” He said feed, which was getting low, had also been a big factor. “It’s good to see sheep back eating pasture instead of chasing the back of the ute,” Mr Stutley said. WA rainfall totals June 4 – June 10 Mid West Binnu: 151.6mm Canna East: 140.mm Latham: 4mm Mingenew: 83.6mm Morawa: 98.4mm Yuna: 123.4mm Wheatbelt Corrigin: 20mm Hyden: 9.8mm Kalannie: 34mm Meckering: 12.2mm Moorine Rock: 15mm Mt Walker: 6.4mm New Norcia: 43.2mm Pingelly: 27.4mm Quairading: 17.2mm Wongan Hills: 17.4mm Great Southern Denmark: 33.2mm Marradong: 35.8mm Lake King: 9.4mm Newdegate: 9.4mm Nyabing: 13.6mm Pingrup: 26.6mm Wellstead: 7.8mm Williams: 40.2mm South West Cordering: 31mm Dardanup: 59.6mm Dinninup: 37.8mm Harvey: 67.6mm Margaret River 28.8mm Karridale: 32.4mm Nannup: 47.6mm Northcliffe: 40.2mm Scott River: 39.4mm Vasse: 54.8mm Yanmah: 31.8mm Esperance Mount Howick: 7.2mm Munglinup: 3.8mm Salmon Gums: 7.6mm